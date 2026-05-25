India trusts its youth to lead country to greater heights: J&K LG

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday attended the Special National Integration Camp organised by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) directorate, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, and urged for putting the values of unity in diversity to use in improving society. Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha with artists at NCC's National Integration Camp, in Srinagar on Sunday. = (ANI)

During his interaction with NCC cadets from across the country, the LG emphasised that this special camp is a living symbol of India’s spirit, where every cadet is not just witnessing history but actively shaping it.

“India places its hope and confidence in its youth, trusting that the young generation will lead the nation to greater heights. NCC cadets must honour that trust by living the values of the NCC and spreading across communities,” the LG said.

He said that for India, diversity is the greatest strength and for many centuries, our greatest strength lies in turning diversity into unity, weaving many cultures into one shared national spirit.

He observed that the youth of the NCC are both India’s strength today and the builders of its tomorrow. “I want to emphasise that NCC cadets possess a remarkable creative energy and a strong readiness to move forward. I want that energy to be channeled with clear purpose so you can stand firm against every challenge the future brings,” he added.

The event featured performances by NCC cadets, showcasing India’s rich cultural diversity. The camp brought together 340 cadets and NCC officers from all over the country.