IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / India, UK ties set to grow deeper: Andrew Ayre
Andrew Ayre, the outgoing UK deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh , with wife Bettina and son Tobias. (HT Photo)
Andrew Ayre, the outgoing UK deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh , with wife Bettina and son Tobias. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

India, UK ties set to grow deeper: Andrew Ayre

Bids farewell to region with note of gratitude after four-year tenure as the British deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh
READ FULL STORY
By Yojana Yadav, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:54 PM IST

Andrew Ayre, the outgoing British deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh, believes India-UK ties are set to grow deeper with the focus on information technology and manufacturing in business and partnership in health, education and climate change.

“The past is important, but our future is more important. We have close ties, particularly in this region, comprising Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Whether it’s business delegation visits or the trade flow or the growing number of students and health care professionals opting for further studies and jobs in the United Kingdom, they are all an indicator of our success in the region,” Ayre said, reflecting on his four-year tenure at the deputy high commission in Chandigarh that draws to a close on Wednesday.

“I’d urge youngsters not to overlook my country. Rather, they should make the most of the opportunities there, particularly now that the UK has left the European Union and has its own visa and immigration policy,” he said, highlighting the strong diaspora connect.

Caroline Rowett first British woman deputy high commissioner in India

His successor, Caroline Rowett, was the UK’s charge d’affairs in Haiti before being appointed the first British woman deputy high commissioner in India. “She is looking forward to meeting you all as soon as she has completed her self-isolation,” Ayre said during an interview on the eve of his departure.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on everyone, including the operations of the deputy high commission. My only regret is that I’ve been unable to host a farewell event due to the restrictions. I leave with a heavy heart but a part of me will always be here,” he said on an emotional note.

Besides expressing gratitude to the governors and chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana and their ministerial teams and officials, Ayre said, “I want to thank the citizens of Chandigarh, too numerous to mention individually, who have guided my wife Bettina and I, hosted us and shown us nothing but kindness since we arrived in 2017. I’m grateful to my staff and family without whom much less would have been achieved. Chandigarh, the City Beautiful, stay kind, be kind. Cherish the way you are. It’s people who make this place special. ”

Finds India diverse, complex

Reminiscing his trips to Rajasthan, Goa and Agra apart from the region, the deputy high commissioner, who learnt Hindi for four months before taking up his Indian mission, said, “India is complex, there’s so much diversity that honestly no foreigner can claim to have understood it entirely.”

As for Punjabi, he admitted he has picked up more of it during his stay in Chandigarh and has a weakness for butter chicken, naan and kulfi. “I’ll miss walking in Kansal forest adjoining Sukhna Lake; it’s been a sanctuary for me, too,” he said in his inimitable style.

A passionate biker, he recalled trips on his Royal Enfield Classic around the region and the camaraderie among fellow bikers. Reading non-fiction is another area of interest with Daniel Silva and Tony Parsons being favourite authors at present. Signing off with his life lessons, he said, “Don’t take life too seriously, accept you can’t control everything and put family and friends first.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Andrew Ayre, the outgoing UK deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh , with wife Bettina and son Tobias. (HT Photo)
Andrew Ayre, the outgoing UK deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh , with wife Bettina and son Tobias. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

India, UK ties set to grow deeper: Andrew Ayre

By Yojana Yadav, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Bids farewell to region with note of gratitude after four-year tenure as the British deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is the leader of opposition, also questioned the BJP-JJP coalition’s new sports policy that does away with benefits his government gave to sportspersons in Haryana. (HT file photo)
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is the leader of opposition, also questioned the BJP-JJP coalition’s new sports policy that does away with benefits his government gave to sportspersons in Haryana. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Centre should resume dialogue with protesting farmers: Hooda

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Former chief minister alleges that the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana is working on a policy of increasing unemployment, inflation and corruption
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wanted gangster Lakha Sidhana addressing the rally at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s ancestral Mehraj village in Bathinda district on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Wanted gangster Lakha Sidhana addressing the rally at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s ancestral Mehraj village in Bathinda district on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Wanted Punjab gangster mocks police, calls for intensifying farmers’ stir

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Addressing rally organised by Sikh hardliners at Punjab CM’s ancestral Mehraj village, Lakha Sidhana puts onus on Capt Amarinder Singh if Punjab Police help Delhi counterparts in arresting Red Fort violence accused
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sample being collected for the Covid-19 test. Health officials said the limited increase in the number of infections is not a cause of worry yet. (HT file photo)
A sample being collected for the Covid-19 test. Health officials said the limited increase in the number of infections is not a cause of worry yet. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Slight increase in Covid infections in Haryana for second week

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:39 AM IST
The state registered 684 infections between February 15 and 21 as compared to 615 reported the week from February 8 to 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers taking swab sample of a girl at a dispensary in Patiala. HT file
Health workers taking swab sample of a girl at a dispensary in Patiala. HT file
chandigarh news

Testing down, Covid cases on the rise in Punjab

By Ravinder Vasudeva
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:17 AM IST
Chandigarh With the Centre advising Punjab and four other states to take preventive measures in view of the latest surge in Covid-19 cases, the government has asked all the district administration to double the testing
READ FULL STORY
Close
GST scam: VB pegs annual loss at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>225cr from Mandi Gobindgarh
GST scam: VB pegs annual loss at 225cr from Mandi Gobindgarh
chandigarh news

GST scam: VB pegs annual loss at 225cr from Mandi Gobindgarh

By Vishal Rambani
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Mohali sessions court on Monday took up case for framing charges against 13 people; next hearing on March 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, does not permit termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks. (HT photo)
Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, does not permit termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Pregnancy termination law: HC seeks details from Centre on steps taken for uniform policy

By Surender Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Centre to detail about the steps being taken or contemplated for legal termination of the pregnancies of the women with medical advice beyond 20 weeks as legal and moral predicament of the court is being tested “yet again”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with other party leaders during core committee meeting in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT photo)
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with other party leaders during core committee meeting in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

SAD to gherao Punjab Vidhan Sabha on March 1

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Decision taken at party’s core committee meeting in which president Sukhbir Singh Badal was also present
READ FULL STORY
Close
he state Congress has already launched mission “#Captainfor2022”, and the next elections would be fought under his leadership, said Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar (HT photo)
he state Congress has already launched mission “#Captainfor2022”, and the next elections would be fought under his leadership, said Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Amarinder will lead Congress in 2022 Punjab assembly polls, says Jakhar

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said the people of the state had reposed their faith in Amarinder Singh’s leadership with their landslide verdict in the Congress’ favour in the recent civic body polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
(From left) Chandigarh Golf Club vice-president Dr GS Kochhar, president Ravibir Singh Grewal, tournaments chairman GS Bakshi and Indian Golf Union tournament director Paramjit during a press conference on the eve of Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship in Chandigarh on Monday (Keshav Singh/HT)
(From left) Chandigarh Golf Club vice-president Dr GS Kochhar, president Ravibir Singh Grewal, tournaments chairman GS Bakshi and Indian Golf Union tournament director Paramjit during a press conference on the eve of Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship in Chandigarh on Monday (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Golf Club to host Samarvir Sahi Championship

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:39 AM IST
More than 100 golfers from across India, including defending champion Sunny, taking part in the four-day tournament
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fresh hostel allotment begins at Panjab University
Fresh hostel allotment begins at Panjab University
chandigarh news

Fresh hostel allotment begins at Panjab University

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:38 AM IST
As many as 20 PhD scholars provided accommodation on campus on Monday; newly enrolled students asked to wait
READ FULL STORY
Close
A fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 was also imposed on him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A fine of 50,000 was also imposed on him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Former EPFO official gets 4-year jail for graft in Chandigarh

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:34 AM IST
CBI had arrested Manmohan Gilhotra in April 2015 for accepting 15,000 as bribe from a private firm based in Baltana, Zirakpur
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cameras will replace the present ones which are of low resolution, and will be installed at six gates in Sectors 14 and 25. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The cameras will replace the present ones which are of low resolution, and will be installed at six gates in Sectors 14 and 25. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Panjab University to have hi-res cameras at all six gates

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Panjab University has initiated the process of installing high-resolution cameras at the campus gates to record the images of visitors and number plates of the vehicle
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dumping ground fire chokes Chandigarh
Dumping ground fire chokes Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Dumping ground fire chokes Chandigarh

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:32 AM IST
However, the Air Quality Index did not show any unusual rise at any of the observatories in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh’s weekly average growth rate of cases reaches 0.12%, which is the fourth highest in the country.
Chandigarh’s weekly average growth rate of cases reaches 0.12%, which is the fourth highest in the country.
chandigarh news

Chandigarh sees 43% surge in weekly Covid cases

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:30 AM IST
After showing a downward trend, the number of weekly cases jumped from 131 between February 8 and 14 to 187 between February 15 and 21
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP