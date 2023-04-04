IAF heritage centre looks to stick the landing by April end

Conceptualised 19 months ago, the region’s first Indian Air Force (IAF) centre in Sector 18 is finally ready and awaiting inauguration, which is expected to take place in the last week of April in the presence of Union defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The centre will be maintained by the UT administration, while the weapons and other equipment will be set up by the air force. (HT File Photo)

Speaking about this, project director Group Captain PS Lamba said the centre, following the latest installation of an IAF tableau displayed at the Kartavaya Marg on Republic Day, was ready, adding, “All the scale models of the tableau — fighter Tejas aircraft, Netra, Parchand helicopter, Airbus C 295, IACCS work station, global satellite and others have all been placed at the centre.”

Set up at the erstwhile Government Printing Press building in Sector 18, the centre was initially slated to be launched on August 15, 2022, before its inauguration was pushed to January 2023 and then again to March.

The centre has eight attractions in total, including aircraft models and weapon displays. The biggest attraction, however, is its very own flight simulator.

It will demonstrate five vintage aircraft, along with cockpit exposure, and will give the experience of flight simulators to the visitors. In addition, informative exhibits, including aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and other air force artefacts, including machines/fixtures, films on achievements and personalities and guides, have also been set up. A souvenir shop has also been set up at the museum.

A GNAT aircraft, famously flown by Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon for the air defence of the Kashmir valley against Pakistani air attacks in 1971, has been installed outside the centre near the light point.

An MiG-21 fighter, which entered service with the Indian Air Force in 1963, and an Air force Kanpur-1 aircraft, the first aircraft built by India in 1951, have also found space at the heritage centre, which will have guides to help visitors.

