Indian Air Force presents MiG 21 to Chandigarh’s Kendriya Vidyalaya

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has presented a MiG-21 aircraft to Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 47, Chandigarh.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited the school, which is his alma mater, on Monday. In his address, he stressed on the pivotal role his teachers played during his formative years and conveyed his best wishes to the school and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

An IAF official said they get multiple representations from schools requesting installation of airforce planes, following which some schools are selected on the basis of merit.

MiG 21 is a supersonic fighter jet and interceptor aircraft of Russian origin.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria had also visited the air force station in Chandigarh on Monday on its 60th anniversary and reviewed the ongoing capability enhancement and infrastructure upgrade process.