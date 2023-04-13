Army shoots down Pakistani drone along LoC in Rajouri

The Army on Thursday said it brought down a Pakistani drone and recovered five loaded AK magazines, 131 rounds of AK-47 and ₹2 lakh of Indian currency in cash along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.

“On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the troops of the Indian Army in coordination with the J&K Police recovered a drone crossing the LoC from Pakistan into the Indian territory in the Beri Pattan area of Sunderbani sector in Rajouri,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand.

He said that 131 rounds of AK-47, five loaded Magazines, ₹2 lakh in cash have been recovered from the drone.

The search operations are currently under progress. “The movement of drone was tracked successfully, and it has been brought down,” he said.

On April 9, the Army had foiled a major infiltration in the Poonch sector where one intruder was killed, and two others were captured alive. At least 17 kg of narcotics were recovered from them.

On April 1, troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) fired at a Pak drone along the Indo-Pak international border in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

Last month a powerful IED blast took place near a border police post in Sanyal of the adjoining Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

The blast that took place barely 4 km from the Zero Line on the IB in the Hiranagar sector around 9.30pm was heard in four to five villages along the border.

On June 27, 2021, India had woken up to a new security challenge when two explosives-laden drones from Pakistan had crashed into the Air Force Station at the Jammu airport in the early hours that left two IAF personnel injured.

Two Indian Air Force personnel were injured in the explosions that took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other. The first blast had ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the high-security technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in the Satwari area of the city. The second one was on the ground.

The attack on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu, the first-ever offensive use of drones to target an Indian military facility, had set the alarm bells ringing in the south block.

In October last year, the Army deployed aqua jammers on the LoC to check Pak drones.

Militants escape cordon in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar : Militants managed to escape the security forces’ cordon at Chookara village in Shopian district where the security forces had launched a search and cordon operation (CASO) on Wednesday night. Officials said that taking advantage of darkness, the militants escaped from the village which forced security forces to call off the operation Thursday morning. On Wednesday night there was a brief exchange of fire between militants and the forces.

