Spice of Life | Window to the world, best view after hardest climb

For me, India’s love affair with Switzerland began in 1995 when Yash Chopra orchestrated the main protagonists of his dream project to fall in love in this ethereal setting. It was in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) that I first saw Gstaad’s wooden chalets, Saanen’s serene church and the lush landscape dotted with cows and their cowbells. It was this fairy-tale that motivated me to go on a road trip from one village to another and relive the magical charm as portrayed by our Indian cinema. I understood now, India’s fascination with Switzerland and the realisation made me keenly aware of Nature’s wonders (REUTERS)

As we drove from Zurich to Engelberg, we could see the city hustle and bustle being replaced by expansive locales and winding roads across the Swiss Alps. My Gen Z tween looked out of the window, soaking in the fresh air. I reminded him of the book that he had read recently, Heidi, which was also based there. It was a magical moment as all our imaginations and thoughts were being transformed into reality right in front of our eyes.

Upon reaching the village, we stopped by a pub to quench our thirst with water. Instead of selling us 5 Francs per bottle, the owner proudly enlightened us with the fact that in his village, water from the streams is drinkable and handed us an empty glass to scoop out water from the running stream. Refreshed, we reached our lodgings, which much to our delight looked out to Mt Titlis, the main attraction of this Alpine town.

We decided to explore the mountain and took the gondola lift up to the summit. Walking through an ice cave, we reached the Cliff Walk suspension bridge, the highest in Europe at a height of 9,800 feet and steeled ourselves to cross it to reach the snowy top. Our apprehension and tiredness vanished into thin air once we laid eyes on the snow-capped region, stretching as far as we could see. I understood now, India’s fascination with this place and the realisation made me keenly aware of Nature’s wonders. We spent the rest of the afternoon snow-tubing and snow-fighting and later enjoyed soup and spaghetti. On our way down the peak, we visited a glacial lake with a children’s playground nearby, where we witnessed a panoramic view of the entire landscape surrounding us.

As we got back to our abode, I stared up at the gigantic mountains and couldn’t help but wonder at this monumental creation of Mother Nature. How tall it stands against rain, hail, sleet or snow, beckoning us with a promise to deliver adventure and fun. It teaches us to be calm and weather the storms life has to offer. In spite of the rough weather, it inspires us to wake up each morning and work towards serving our purpose. I could relate to the saying: The best view comes after the hardest climb.

The writer is a Ludhiana-based freelance contributor and can be reached at ashmeg20@gmail.com.