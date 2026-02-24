India-US trade deal: Farmers begin 3-day sit-in outside Haryana CM’s residence

A group of farmers began their three-day mahapadav (grand protest) outside chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s residence in Kurukshetra on Monday, demanding a rollback of the “anti-farmer” trade deal with the US and a CBI probe into the multi-crore paddy scam in the state. A group of farmers began their three-day mahapadav (grand protest) outside chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s residence in Kurukshetra on Monday, demanding a rollback of the “anti-farmer” trade deal with the US and a CBI probe into the multi-crore paddy scam in the state. (HT Photo)

As farmers from various factions under Haryana Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha reached from Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kaithal, they were stopped a few meters away from the CM’s high-security residence in Sector 3.

Officials said that deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena implemented Section 163 of the BNSS from February 23 to 25 to maintain law and order in the city, stopping the protesters from marching.

Meena said that the prohibitory orders were imposed within a 500-meter radius of Tau Devi Lal Park Pipli, Jindal Chowk Sector-3, and the CM’s residence at Sector 3.

“There will be a ban on carrying sticks, swords, axes, firearms and any kind of lethal weapon, open petrol, diesel bottles and cans here until the situation becomes normal,” the DC said.

A spokesperson for the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sir Chotu Ram), said that since the morcha was not allowed to sit outside the CM residence, they’ve staged a dharna near the police barricades.

“We are not here to submit any memorandum or meet any leader, this is purely a dharna. A mashal march will be taken out in the city on Tuesday. We are protesting against India’s ‘anti-farmer’ trade deal with the US, the cut in elderly pensions and putting forward our demand for a CBI probe into the multi-crore paddy scam,” he added.