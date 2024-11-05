India-Vietnam joint military exercise commences at Ambala

The 5th Edition of Vietnam Indian Bilateral Army Exercise “VINBAX 2024” commenced at Ambala on Monday. The exercise will be held from November 4 to 23 at Ambala and Chandimandir. The ministry said that the conduct of VINBAX-2024, as a field training exercise with enhanced scope from previous editions of bilateral exercise, will strengthen mutual confidence, and interoperability and enable sharing of best practices between the Indian Army and Vietnam People’s Army. (HT Photo)

In a statement by Union ministry of defence through PIB, the exercise is a sequel to previously conducted bilateral exercise in Vietnam in 2023 and a major milestone in strengthening the relations between India and Vietnam.

“This edition marks a significant increase in the scope with Bi Service level participation for the first time by personnel of Army and Air Force from both the countries. The Indian Army contingent comprising 47 personnel is being represented by a Regiment of the Corps of Engineers along with personnel from other arms and services. The Vietnamese contingent comprising of similar strength will be represented by the troops Vietnam People’s Army,” the statement read.

“The aim of VINBAX-2024 is to enhance joint military capability of both sides in employment and deployment of engineer company and medical teams to undertake engineering tasks as part of United Nation Contingent in Peace Keeping Operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter,” it added.

The ministry said that the conduct of VINBAX-2024, as a field training exercise with enhanced scope from previous editions of bilateral exercise, will strengthen mutual confidence, and interoperability and enable sharing of best practices between the Indian Army and Vietnam People’s Army.

“A 48-hour Validation Exercise with humanitarian assistance & disaster relief demonstration and equipment display is also part of the schedule to assess the standards achieved by both contingents while executing technical military operations under similar scenarios in UN missions. The joint exercise will also provide an opportunity to the troops of both the Contingents to learn about the social and cultural heritages of each other,” it added.