IndiGo crisis | Only 7 flights cancelled, 13 fly on scheduled time at Chandigarh airport

After nearly a week of disruptions, flight operations at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, showed signs of recovery on Sunday. For the last six days, hundreds of flights of the airline have either been cancelled or delayed due to technical glitches and operational issues, including staff shortage. On Sunday, out of the 43 scheduled flights, only nine were cancelled while 12 experienced delays at the Chandigarh airport amid IndiGo crisis. (HT File)

On Sunday, out of the 43 scheduled flights, only nine were cancelled while 12 experienced delays. On Saturday, 18 flights were cancelled while 24 were delayed at the Mohali airport. The day before that, the airport saw 34 cancellations.

On Sunday, as many as 13 flights operated on time, indicating gradual stabilisation in operations. Meanwhile, nine flights were yet to depart or arrive at the time of filing of the report. Later in the evening, the airline confirmed the cancellation of two flights -- the flight to Mumbai scheduled to take off at 5.45 am on Monday and the one to Bengaluru, which was to depart at 8 am.

Punjab government sets up control room to help passengers

Meanwhile, the Punjab government, led by chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, stepped in to ensure zero chaos at the airport by setting up a 24X7 control room to facilitate the passengers.

Punjab civil aviation secretary Sonali Giri said, “The control room has been started immediately to facilitate the passengers affected by IndiGo flight delays/ cancellations. Passengers can get real-time information and assistance pertaining to refunds and rescheduling, baggage delivery and flight updates here (see box for helplines). Teams are also continuously monitoring flight operations, delays, cancellations, and baggage issues to ensure timely assistance and updates.”

Giri further said that IndiGo currently holds around 30 unclaimed passenger bags, which will be delivered free-of-cost to their respective owners at their address. The airline has also assured that future flight cancellations will be communicated to passengers at least 10 hours before departure.