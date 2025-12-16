Indo–China border trade via Shipki La from June

After a gap of six years, the Indo–China border trade via Shipki La – a strategic pass near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) — will re-commence from June 2026 as the state government has received political clearance from the ministry of external affairs (MEA). Notably, both countries had agreed for the same through a few points in August this year. Now, the Kinnaur district administration has initiated preparatory measures for the same. After a gap of six years, the Indo–China border trade via Shipki La – a strategic pass near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) — will re-commence from June 2026 as the state government has received political clearance from the ministry of external affairs (MEA). (HT File)

A review meeting of departments concerned and key stakeholders was held on December 15 under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner-cum-trade authority Amit Sharma to assess institutional and logistical preparedness.

The meeting reviewed key aspects including road connectivity in the Shipki La–Namgia sector, security arrangements, customs preparedness, medical and emergency services, trader registration, and inter-departmental coordination. Security arrangements will be jointly supervised by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the local police to ensure a secure trading environment.

It was informed that registration of traders will be undertaken by Pooh tehsildar-cum-trade officer. Applicants will be required to submit identity proof, residential certificate, past trade record (if any) and passport-size photographs.

As many residents of Namgiya, Chuppan, Nako and Chango villages are economically dependent on the cross-border trade, which is undertaken on the barter system along Shipki La, Kinnaur Indo-China Trade Association president Hishey Negi has sought a minimum of 150 trade passes to facilitate trade. These passes are issued by the Union ministry of commerce.

Negi also pointed out that the import export code has expired that needs renewal. So the association has demanded single window from the director general foreign trade (DGFT) in May 2026. He also urged the administration to help set up kiosks at Shipki La.

“We have taken army clearance for setting up display boards in Chuppan where the trade centre is coming up,” said Negi.

Meanwhile, the import and export will be restricted to items notified by the central government. Currently, 20 items are on the import list, including wool, pashmina, sheep skin, yak tails, yak hair, salt, shoes, blankets, quilts, carpets and herbal medicines. The export list carries 36 items, such as coffee, tea, barley, rice, wheat, flour, dry fruits, tobacco, cigarettes, canned food, spices, watches, shoes, utensils and handloom and handicraft items.

The customs department will ensure the availability of requisite staff at the Shipki La station.

The traders have also urged the district administration to hold a skill-building workshop, as some items on the import list, such as borax, szaibelyite and china clay, are little known among them in terms of use, demand and market potential.

Himachal Pradesh shares a 240-km boundary with China — 160 km in Kinnaur and 80 km in Lahaul-Spiti. Shipki La, through which the Sutlej river (known as Langqen Zangbo in Tibet) enters India, has long served as a vital trade corridor between India and Tibet. Trade through Shipki La (and also Nathu La in Sikkim) was resumed in 1992 after having been halted post the 1962 war with China.

After that, the trade grew from ₹8.59 crore in 2016 to ₹59.21 crore in 2017, barring occasional dips due to standoffs between the two nations, including the Doklam clash. In 2019, the volume was ₹3.05 crore.

It usually takes place from June 1 to November 30. Traders, mostly from Nako, Chuppan, Chango and Namgiya, travel to China only in September and October with their goods.