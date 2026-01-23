Industrial, domestic waste from HP, Punjab polluting Tangri, Markanda: Haryana pollution control board tells NGT

Domestic waste and industrial effluents from Himachal Pradesh (HP) and Punjab are playing a major role in polluting Tangri and Markanda rivers in Haryana, revealed Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Tangri, a seasonal river, originates from Shivalik hills in HP and enters Punjab from Haryana’s Ambala. Markanda also originates from Shivalik hills in HP and enters Punjab through Haryana. (File)

The Action Taken Report (ATR) was submitted before the green court in the ongoing hearing on a complaint filed by Naraingarh resident Dharamvir, in April 2022. The next date of hearing is scheduled for March 17.

The applicant had raised the issues of polluted industrial waste water coming from factories located at Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh, and being discharged into river Markanda via Jatton Wala Nallah, thus polluting it.

Tangri, a seasonal river, originates from Shivalik hills in HP and enters Punjab from Haryana’s Ambala. Markanda also originates from Shivalik hills in HP and enters Punjab through Haryana. Tangri then merges into Markanda in Punjab’s Patiala, which then re-enters Haryana from Kurukshetra and merges into Ghaggar in Kaithal.

Infact, these three rivers have in the past decade wrecked havoc in the region during the monsoon season, bringing sludge and effluents to agricultural fields and residential areas.

During its hearing on October 15, 2025, the NGT had directed the HSPCB to conduct sampling at 27 identified drains/sub-drains in Ambala, Kurukshetra, and Panchkula districts, which are meeting directly or indirectly into Markanda, as well as at other appropriate locations.

Following the orders, the board carried out the sampling from December 2, 2025 to January 12, 2026. Samples were also collected along rivers to assess the water quality of both the rivers.

The board found that the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) level at the entry point of Haryana (Kala Amb, district Ambala) was recorded at 16.0 mg/l.

“A significant increase in BOD from 16.0 mg/l to 18.0 mg/l was observed after the confluence of Jatton Wala Nalla having a BOD level of 135 mg/l and pollution load 1736.1 Kg/Day into the river Markanda. This indicates a major impact on water quality due to this nallah. The river becomes almost dry at the exit point of Ambala district,” the board’s findings revealed.

Tangri, which originates in HP, enters Punjab at Bhunni village of Ambala with a BOD level of 12 mg/l.

Prior to its confluence with Tangri, the report states, the Markanda was observed to be dry and regained flow only after it gets merged with Tangri in Punjab.

“At the point where the Markanda re-enters Haryana in Kurukshetra, the BOD level is recorded at 25 mg/l. This level decreases to 24 mg/l at the exit of Kurukshetra and rises sharply to 28 mg/l before its confluence with the Ghaggar in Kaithal. Finally, it is evident that the degradation in water quality of the river Markanda is primarily due to the inflow of Jatton Wala Nallah, which brings industrial effluents from Himachal Pradesh and domestic sewage from Haryana,” it said.

“Additionally, the Tangri, which flows through Punjab before joining the Markanda, also contributes to the deterioration of water quality. Therefore, the stretch of Tangri flowing through Punjab should also be monitored to detect and tapping of discharge points,” it added.

The board also said that in April 2024, a Joint Committee had in its report raised its concern on the Water quality flowing through this Jatton Wala Nallah and reported the same as a major source of water pollution into Markanda.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader from Ambala, Rohit Jain said that expressed concern over the polluted water of both the rivers and alleged that the sewage from cities is being discharged into the holy rivers in front of civic body officials.

“Markanda and Tangri are lifelines of the people of the region. It flows through Haryana and Punjab. Originating from the Himalayas, the sacred rivers are worshipped and melas are held every Saturday and Sunday. The water of these passing rivers brings economic prosperity and is used by the farmers of both the states. This needs to change urgently,” he added.