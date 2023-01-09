Industrial plot transfer case: PSIEC former executive director sent to police remand till January 12

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Sunday produced the former executive director of the Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation (PSIEC), SP Singh before the duty magistrate in Mohali in the case of “illegal transfer” of an industrial plot to a real estate company and allowing it to establish a township in Phase-9, Industrial area. The court has sent him to police remand till January 12.

On Saturday, vigilance officials arrested him from the cremation ground in Mohali, when he was performing the last rites of his father, a veteran journalist, who died due to a cardiac arrest in the wee hours on Saturday.

While seeking the remand, the VB told the court that it needs to collect evidence and some documents are to be recovered from him and also to check his bank accounts regarding the transfer of the plot, following which the court sent him to police remand till January 12.

On January 5, the vigilance arrested seven officials of the PSIEC in the same case. They are on police remand till January 6.

Meanwhile, Singh’s family members have said it was inhuman on the part of the vigilance that they arrested him from the cremation ground. “We sought two hours to complete the rituals and they did not allow us,” they said.

On January 5, the VB registered a criminal case against former industries and commerce minister Sunder Sham Arora, who is already in jail, and 10 government officers, including IAS officer Neelima.

The bureau arrested seven officials, including estate officer Ankur Chaudhary, general manager (personnel) Davinderpal Singh, chief general manager (planning) JS Bhatia, ATP (planning) Ashima Aggarwal, executive engineer Parminder Singh, DA Rajat Kumar and SDE Sandeep Singh.

The vigilance has also booked three partners of realtor firm Gulmohar Township Private Limited, Jagdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Rakesh Kumar Sharma.

During the vigilance probe till now, it has been found that if this plot was to be sold as per the rules, the government would have got an income of ₹600 crore to ₹700 crore. At the time of the sale of 125 plots by the Gulmohar Township, no proposal report, project report, articles of association and memorandum of association was demanded from any buyer party and all plots were sold illegally, the probe has revealed.