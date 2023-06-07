Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Industrial unit gutted as massive fire breaks out in Ludhiana’s Focal Point

Industrial unit gutted as massive fire breaks out in Ludhiana’s Focal Point

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 07, 2023 12:00 PM IST

No casualty has been reported in the fire, which is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit at the of the Industrial unit in Ludhiana’s Focal Point

A massive fire broke out at a tool manufacturing unit in Focal Point late on Tuesday night, reducing raw materials worth lakhs to ash. No casualty has been reported in the incident.

A massive fire broke out at a tool manufacturing unit in Focal Point. (HT Photo)

As per the available information, the fire started from the unit’s godown and soon engulfed the entire building.

“As per the initial investigation, the fire started due to a short circuit,” sub-fire officer Atish Rai said.

Fire fighting operations started around 9 pm and the flames were brought under control around 3 am in the morning. At least 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

Detailing the losses, Abhinav Rehal, owner of the unit, Shree Tools that manufactures hand tools said as many as 20 machines and a huge quantity of packed material have been ravaged in the fire.

He added that there were no workers present at the factory since the night shift had not begun at the time of the incident.

