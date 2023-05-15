Industry condemns hike in power tariff in Punjab

The hike in power tariff announced on Monday evoked strong reactions from the state industry, which condemned the move and called these detrimental to the growth of the industry. Several industry associations said that the power charges for the industry in Punjab are higher than those in Haryana or Rajasthan. (HT File Photo)

Several industry associations said that the power charges for the industry in Punjab are higher than those in Haryana or Rajasthan and due to these policies, no new industry will be willing to invest in the state.

Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU), in a joint statement, said that PSPCL’s fresh tariffs hike for the financial year 2023-24 will be a huge burden for the industry.

“PSPCL has increased electricity charges by 0.30 paisa per unit for small and medium and 0.40 paisa per unit for large enterprises,” said CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja, adding, “MSMEs are already reeling under huge losses. The dearth of raw materials has already escalated the cost of manufacturing, and industry is not in a situation to bear this additional burden.”

CICU, in a letter, requested chief minister Bhagwant Maan to withdraw this decision and give ₹5 per unit to MSMEs, so they can survive in this era of cut-throat competition.

Former Punjab CII chairman Amit Thapar, who is currently head policy advocacy panel CII-Punjab said the increase in fixed tariff has come as a rude shock for industry. “As per new Industrial policy clause 12.3.2, the government has committed that there will not be any increase in fixed tariff while the regulator has increased fixed tariff today. We expect the government to subsidise the fixed tariff to keep industry competitive,” he said.

Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) president Gurmeet Kular termed the hike announced immediately after the results of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll as an act of deceiving the public.

“Power is one of the major raw materials for the industry, and any increase in the power cost will impact the cost of industrial products especially when the industry is working on narrow margins This is the time that the government should support the industry,” said Kular.

KK Seth, FICO chairman asked the state government to “immediately reverse the decision.”

AAP has betrayed people’s trust: Sukhbir

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday demanded immediate withdrawal of the hike in power tariffs in the state. Accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of mastering the politics of lies and deception, Sukhbir in a statement said, “AAP has penalized Punjabis for reposing faith in the party and betrayed their trust.”

Sukhbir said the AAP contested the Jalandhar bypoll by showcasing its 300 units of free power scheme and that has been effectively dismantled with Monday’s hike.

He claimed that chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s contention that the Punjab government will subsidize consumers for the additional cost borne by them was an eyewash. “The government already owes ₹20,400 crore to PSPCL and is in no position to take on an additional burden,” he added.

Hitting back, AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that the scheme of 300 units of free power for domestic consumers was in no way dismantled or affected by the marginal increase in power tariffs. “You (Sukhbir) must refrain from peddling lies, as while setting the record straight Hon’ble CM@Bhagwant Mann Saab has categorically made clear that an increase in tariffs will not affect the common man adversely rather it will be borne by the Punjab government,” he tweeted.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the hike in power tariff has exposed the true colours of AAP after it won the Jalandhar byelection. Condemning the hike, Warring accused the AAP of cheating the people in the name of ‘badlaav’ and then burning a big hole in consumers’ pockets by hiking the power prices ahead of summers when the power consumption rises significantly. “The decision to increase power tariff in Punjab will only add to the woes of consumers,” he added in a statement.