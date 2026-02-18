Infidelity suspicion, obsession: Former live-in partner arrested for Dugri acid attack

The acid attack case on a 40-year-old woman in Dugri has been cracked with the arrest of her former live-in partner, officials said on Tuesday. It was a case of obsession and revenge, they said. A case has been registered at the Dugri police station. Police are also examining the accused’s online activity to establish motive and intent. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, who wanted to be an Instagram influencer, used to make content for his social media handle, but he used to deter the woman, who also used to create reels, to post anything online. But she refused to follow his instructions.

The accused has been identified as Paan Singh, 35, a mason, from Baltana village in Zirakpur (Mohali district) and a native of Uttar Pradesh. The police revealed that Singh frequently posted abusive and derogatory content against the victim on his Instagram account after their relationship turned bitter.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (city 2) Karanveer Singh said both the accused and the victim were married to different partners residing in their native towns. They had come in contact a few months ago while working in Zirakpur and began living together. Singh, who was keen on making Instagram reels, initially encouraged the woman’s participation but later objected when she started posting videos herself.

“He repeatedly asked her to stop using social media, but she refused. Their disputes intensified. Around one-and-a-half month ago, the woman left his house and shifted to Ludhiana to live with her sister,” the ADCP said.

Paan Singh later visited Ludhiana in an attempt to meet her, but fresh arguments broke out. He also reportedly suspected her of infidelity, police said.

On Monday, Paan Singh allegedly arrived in Ludhiana on a motorcycle carrying a bottle of acid. He reached near the woman’s residence in Guru Gyan Vihar and called her outside. As she approached him, he threw acid on her face, allegedly saying, “Now on, you will not be able to do anything.” Police suspect he deliberately targeted her face out of anger over her social media presence.

The critically injured woman was first taken to the Ludhiana civil hospital and later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for specialised treatment.

