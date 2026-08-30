Influencer Manjeet Kaur, who died after being burnt alive, was 7 weeks pregnant: Chandigarh Police

Social media influencer Manjeet Kaur, 28, who was allegedly abducted from Chandigarh and later set on fire in Morinda, was nearly seven weeks pregnant when she died during treatment at PGIMER on August 26, police said.

Chandigarh Police are making efforts to trace and arrest the two suspects named in the FIR, identified as Shubhi and Pinda. The duo was booked for kidnapping and murder on a complaint filed by Kaur’s mother. (HT Photo)

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Kaur, a divorcee, had a seven-year-old son who lived with her former husband, according to police. While investigators look to take the probe further from various angles, the victim’s family have not joined the probe due to ongoing last rites.

Also Read | ‘Abducted, tied to tree and set on fire’: Chandigarh influencer, 28, dies after weeks in hospital

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police are making efforts to trace and arrest the two suspects named in the FIR, identified as Shubhi and Pinda. The duo was booked for kidnapping and murder on a complaint filed by Kaur’s mother.

Tragic incident involving influencer

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{{^usCountry}} The suspects allegedly forced Kaur into a car on July 3 and drove her from Chandigarh to Morinda, where she was assaulted, tied to a mulberry tree and set afire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspects allegedly forced Kaur into a car on July 3 and drove her from Chandigarh to Morinda, where she was assaulted, tied to a mulberry tree and set afire. {{/usCountry}}

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A friend of Kaur arrived at the scene, used a blanket to extinguish the flames, and rushed her to a local hospital in Morinda. She was later transferred to a private facility in Mohali before being admitted to PGIMER on July 9. Kaur briefly regained consciousness on August 5 before succumbing to her injuries on August 26 after battling for life for weeks.

Police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the abduction and the motive behind the crime while trying to establish the role of the two suspects. Investigators are also scanning CCTV footage along the transit route between Chandigarh and Morinda and questioning acquaintances to establish the sequence of events.

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Frequently Asked Questions What happened to Manjeet Kaur? Manjeet Kaur was allegedly abducted from Chandigarh, set on fire in Morinda, and died during treatment at PGIMER. How many weeks pregnant was Manjeet Kaur when she died? She was nearly seven weeks pregnant when she died. Who are the suspects in Manjeet Kaur's case? The suspects are identified as Shubhi and Pinda. What actions are police taking in response to this case? Police are tracing and arresting the suspects, scanning CCTV footage, and questioning acquaintances.