Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Abhay Chautala received a death threat from an unknown person via a WhatsApp call and message following which the matter has been reported to the police. INLD chief receives death threats, complaint filed in Chandigarh

The complaint has been lodged following the statement of Abhay’s son, Karan Singh Chautala, on Wednesday.

In his written complaint to the police, Karan Singh Chautala stated that the threat call came at around 10.55 pm on Monday from an unknown number, but when he answered, the person disconnected. Shortly afterwards, he received a WhatsApp message from the same number using abusive language and a direct threat to his father, warning of severe consequences if Abhay Chautala “comes in their way”.

Karan further stated that a threatening call and message were also received by Abhay’s private secretary, Ramesh Godara, in which the caller reportedly issued a “final warning”.

Karan stated that in July, 2023, too, his father had received a similar threat after which Haryana Police had registered a case. Abhay Chautala was later provided with Y+ category security cover.

In the complaint, Karan also pointed to the recent murder of former MLA Nafe Singh Rathi, noting that the accused in that case remained absconding. He expressed concern over the safety of his father and family members, citing their outspoken criticism of the state government’s policies and their role in raising public issues.

A complaint has been lodged at the Sector 3 police station and further investigation is underway, said a police official.