INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala takes out protest march over pension scheme

Published on Aug 06, 2022 01:47 AM IST
Two days after former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala secured bail in a disproportionate assets case, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo on Friday led a protest march in Jhajjar, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party- Jannayak Janta Party government of snapping security pension of the elderly by ‘imposing several terms and conditions’.
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Addressing the INLD workers, Chautala said his father Devi Lal had started pension scheme for the elderly people in 1987 by giving them 100 a month.

“The BJP-JJP government had promised to give 5,100 a month pension to elderly people and now the government has imposed several terms and conditions and many peoples’ pension has been snapped. This is an insult to elderly people,” Chautala added.

