INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala takes out protest march over pension scheme
Two days after former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala secured bail in a disproportionate assets case, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo on Friday led a protest march in Jhajjar, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party- Jannayak Janta Party government of snapping security pension of the elderly by ‘imposing several terms and conditions’.
Addressing the INLD workers, Chautala said his father Devi Lal had started pension scheme for the elderly people in 1987 by giving them ₹100 a month.
“The BJP-JJP government had promised to give ₹5,100 a month pension to elderly people and now the government has imposed several terms and conditions and many peoples’ pension has been snapped. This is an insult to elderly people,” Chautala added.
Punjab asks Ludhiana civil surgeon’s office for pending bills under Ayushman Bharat Yojana
Initiating the process to clear dues under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Punjab government on Friday asked the civil surgeon's office to send the pending bills for treatment carried out at empanelled government and private hospitals in Ludhiana. While confirming this, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said while government hospitals are yet to receive payment of ₹3 crore under the scheme, private hospitals are owed around ₹7 crore.
Ludhiana: Waste found entering well in industrial unit
A team of the Punjab Pollution Control Board on Friday found that cutting oil and other waste was entering a rainwater harvesting well on the premises of an industrial unit in Doraha, resulting in groundwater contamination. The unit is owned by RN Gupta and Company, which is involved in manufacturing pipe couplings and crane parts. PPCB chief engineer Gulshan Rai said black smoke was also found emanating from the chimneys of the manufacturing unit.
Ludhiana MC takes over 2 parking lots; staff found issuing manual receipts
The municipal corporation took possession of the parking lots in Sarabha Nagar main market and Tuition market in Model Town Extension on Friday, a day after the contract period expired. On the same day, the staff deputed there was found issuing manual receipts, which is against the norms set by the civic body. The staff had a single e-ticketing machine available at one side of both the lots, while the others were issuing manual receipts.
Ludhiana: Man-son duo booked for cheating ICICI Bank of ₹38.4 lakh
Police on Thursday booked a man and Inderjeet Singh's son for duping ICICI Bank of ₹38.47 lakh. The accused have been identified as Inderjeet Singh and his son Jaspreet Singh, both residents of Karnail Singh Nagar in Phase 3, Dugri. The FIR was lodged based on the complaint filed on October 2, 2019, by Gaurav Malhotra, regional head of sales at the Feroze Gandhi Market branch of ICICI Bank .
Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for animating Guru Gobind Singh
Famous motivational speaker Vivek Bindra has been booked for allegedly animating the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting Sikh history in a wrong manner, police said on Friday. The case was registered on Thursday at the Ranjit Avenue police station on the complaint of Joginder Singh, who is chief volunteer of Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Granth Sahib Prachar Sewa society.
