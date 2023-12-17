close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Inline hockey: Andhra men upset defending champions Himachal

Inline hockey: Andhra men upset defending champions Himachal

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 18, 2023 05:36 AM IST

Though a last-minute goal saw Himachal narrowing the goal deficit to one, Andhra came out on top with a final score line of 4-3

In an upset, Andhra Pradesh men’s inline hockey team secured a 4-3 victory against defending champions Himachal Pradesh during the league stage of the 61st National Skating Championship on Sunday.

In the junior girls’ category of roller hockey, Punjab and Tamil Nadu played a 3-3 draw . (HT Photo)
After taking an early lead of one goal, Andhra further stretched it to 2-0.

However, the seasoned Himachal team reduced the goal deficit to one, and levelled the scores before the end of the first half.

Andhra struck early again in the second half, taking the score to 3-2. Despite Himachal’s dominance in the latter half, they struggled to convert opportunities into goals. Andhra then extended their lead to 4-2. Though a last-minute goal saw Himachal narrowing the goal deficit to one, Andhra came out on top with a final score line of 4-3.

Results: Roller Hockey

Junior Girls: Punjab and Tamil Nadu played a 3-3 draw and Telangana beat Andhra Pradesh 8-3;

Junior Boys: Chandigarh beat Haryana 5-2, Uttar Pradesh defeat Maharashtra 10-0; Kerala topple Gujarat 10-0;

Senior Men: Chandigarh defeat Jammu and Kashmir 4-1, Uttar Pradesh come out on top against Tamil Nadu 6-2 and Telangana win against Haryana 7-3.

Inline hockey:

Senior Boys: Andhra Pradesh defeat Himachal Pradesh 4-3 and Chandigarh win over Jammu and Kashmir 7-1.

