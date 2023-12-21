The staff at the Ludhiana Central Jail has recovered a total of 10 mobile phones from 14 inmates during different raids, with one of inmates caught twice in two consecutive days using a mobile phone. Inmate booked for possessing mobiles in two consecutive raids at Ludhiana Central Jail

The raids were conducted on December 16 and 17. Assistant jail superintendent Avtar Singh stated that on December 16, they conducted a check in the jail and caught an inmate, Rohan Bhatti, with a mobile phone. They wrote to the Division number 7 police to lodge an FIR against him.

He said that on the next day, the staff conducted a raid again on December 17 and recovered another mobile phone from Bhatti. Following the complaint of jail officials, the Division number 7 police have lodged two separate FIRs against him.

Apart from this, the jail staff recovered one mobile from five inmates, including Sandeep Singh, Shivinder Singh, Jivtesh Sethi, Shiv Kumar and Kamaljit Singh.

The staff have also caught inmates Mukhtiar Singh, Sagar, Karanvir Singh, Dharamjit Singh Dhami, Sumit Makkar, Rahul and Rahul Kumar for possessing mobile phones.

ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the cases, said that 10 separate FIRs have been lodged against the inmates under sections 52 A(1) of the Prison Act.