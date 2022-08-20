Inmate branded ‘gangster’: CJM asked to conduct probe
Ferozepur: A day after an inmate at the Ferozepur Central Jail was booked for falsely accusing the police of engraving the word ‘gangster’ on his back, Ferozepur district and sessions judge Virinder Aggarwal has asked chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Ashok Chauhan to conduct a probe and submit a report.
Tarsem Singh of Mirzapur village in Kapurthala district has been booked in 15 cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, drug trafficking and under Arms Act.
Jail superintendent Parwinder Singh said: “Tarsem concocted the story to defame jail officials and got ‘gangster’ engraved by fellow prisoners so a case under Section 42 of the Prisons Act can be registered at the Ferozepur city police station,” he added.
Aggarwal also asked the secretary, district legal aid, Ferozepur, Ekta Uppal to facilitate free legal aid to Tarsem.
Man ends life after killing wife in Faridkot village
Faridkot : A 45-year-old man allegedly murdered Balwant Singh, a daily wage earner of Buttar village's wife with a hoe after a heated argument at their house in Faridkot's Buttar village in the wee hours of Friday and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in a field, police said. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasmeet Singh said a daily wage earner of Buttar village, Balwant Singh, attacked Karamjit, with a hoe, killing her on the spot.
Etawah sports officer accused of sexual misconduct, suspended
Weeks after suspending one of the deputy directors of the UP sports directorate, SS Mishra, for his alleged involvement in financial and administrative irregularities, the state government has suspended Etawah's sports officer Naresh Chandra Yadav on the charges of sexual misconduct with karate exponents. An FIR was registered against Yadav under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, at the Civil Lines police station in Etawah on June 28, 2022.
Govt holds back names of 2 advocates recommended for elevation as Punjab and Haryana HC judges
New Delhi The government has held back names of two advocates recommended by the Supreme Court collegium for appointment as judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court, sources said. In July, the SC collegium had recommended names of 13 advocates for elevation as judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court. It decided to hold back the names of HS Brar and Kuldeep Tiwari.
Mastermind, six others arrested in Kaushambi for acid attack
Seven more people allegedly involved in the acid attack on a woman bank manager in the Charwa area of Kaushambi district on August 8, were nabbed by the district police here on Thursday. Thus, a total of nine persons, including the two accused nabbed after an encounter with the police on August 17, have been arrested for being involved in the attack, informed police.
Taj city reports 63 Covid cases in 24 hours, tally reaches 153
After 80 people testing positive in a day on Thursday, another 63 tested positive for Covid-19 in Agra on Friday taking the number of active cases to 154, as per the state health department. District magistrate of Agra Prabhu N Singh informed that out of 1837 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 63 tested positive on Friday.
