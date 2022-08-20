Inmate branded ‘gangster’: CJM asked to conduct probe

Ferozepur: A day after an inmate at the Ferozepur Central Jail was booked for falsely accusing the police of engraving the word ‘gangster’ on his back, Ferozepur district and sessions judge Virinder Aggarwal has asked chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Ashok Chauhan to conduct a probe and submit a report.

Tarsem Singh of Mirzapur village in Kapurthala district has been booked in 15 cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, drug trafficking and under Arms Act.

Jail superintendent Parwinder Singh said: “Tarsem concocted the story to defame jail officials and got ‘gangster’ engraved by fellow prisoners so a case under Section 42 of the Prisons Act can be registered at the Ferozepur city police station,” he added.

Aggarwal also asked the secretary, district legal aid, Ferozepur, Ekta Uppal to facilitate free legal aid to Tarsem.