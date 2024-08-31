Inside Panjab University’s student politics: Key dynamics and players

In the vibrant landscape of Panjab University’s student politics, a diverse array of 22 parties are vying for influence and representation in the upcoming campus student council elections. Hindustan Times delves into the current dynamics, strategies and standings of the primary student outfits, examining their electoral tactics and key issues: This year, NSUI faces internal strife, with separate groups formed between students from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, even as it looks to retain dominance by contesting for all four council posts. (HT Photo)

NSUI: Rife with factionalism

Winning the presidential race for the second consecutive year will be a tough challenge for Congress’ student wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) due to factors like anti-incumbency, even though it is the only party in PU’s electoral history to achieve this feat— with Chandan Rana winning the post in 2013 and Divyanshu Budhiraja retaining it in 2014. However, this year, NSUI faces internal strife, with separate groups formed between students from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, even as it looks to retain dominance by contesting for all four council posts. Amid these challenges, NSUI will need a strong manifesto, similar to last year’s. Since Rahul Gandhi’s relaunch of NSUI in 2012, the party has consistently held at least one seat in the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC). Bolstered by its past performance, NSUI remains confident of further consolidating its position on the campus.

ABVP: Renewed approach with female candidate

In the ongoing battle for the president’s seat in the student council, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the only other party to contest for all four council posts, is implementing a strategic shift in its approach. Historically, ABVP has struggled to secure the president’s post since it began contesting in 2000, despite coming close in 2023 and 2022. This year, ABVP, affiliated to right-wing outfit Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is focusing on leveraging the women voter base by fielding a female candidate and releasing a separate manifesto addressing women’s issues. This tactic aims to tap the significant block of PU’s women voters, who typically outnumber men and had supported NSUI last year, leading to its triumphant victory.

CYSS: A competitive force against seasoned players

The student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, though relatively new compared to its rivals, has made notable impact in PU’s student politics. Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti’s (CYSS) breakthrough came in 2022 when it clinched victory in the PUCSC elections in its maiden contest itself. Despite a challenging reign under president Ayush Khatkar, an assessment acknowledged even by CYSS members, the party’s performance remains competitive. In 2023, its presidential candidate, Divyansh Thakur, had lost by a narrow margin of just 603 votes, reflecting the party’s growing influence. Further, with the backing of AAP-led Punjab government, CYSS has secured funding for construction of two new hostels at PU and some other projects on the south campus. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has also shown support by visiting PU on multiple occasions. Given this combination of Punjab government backing and an established track record, AAP’s student wing is well-positioned to be a formidable contender for the president’s post in the upcoming elections.

Left parties: SFS withdraws, PSU Lalkaar eyes opening

While left-leaning parties have experienced diminished influence at PU, they still hold historical influence. Kanupriya of Students For Society (SFS) remains a notable figure as the last president elected from a politically non-affiliated student party and the only female student council president this university has seen. However, the same party this year has decided not to field any candidates for the PUCSC polls, opting instead to rethink its strategy for reclaiming past prominence. With SFS withdrawing, PSU Lalkaar, another left-leaning party, known for its tradition of nominating female candidates and the distinctive campaigning style featuring a “dafli”, could capitalise on the opportunity to enhance its visibility and influence. Despite its track record of not winning any election, a renewed focus and strategic positioning might make it a major player in this year’s presidential race.

Homegrown student parties: Outclassed by politically backed outfits

Before political parties started taking interest in PU polls, Panjab University Students’ Union (PUSU), formed in 1977, and Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), founded in 1997, were the primary contenders. However, in the recent years, both parties have struggled to compete for the top seats, citing the advantage of muscle and money power held by politically backed student outfits. PUSU last won the president’s post with Nishant Kaushal in 2016, while SOPU secured the last victory in 2012 under Satinder Singh Satti. This time, PUSU has declared a candidate only for the post of joint secretary, signalling its focus on specific positions, while SOPU has concentrated its attention on the secretary’s post.

Sath party: Looking to strike gold twice

The Sath party, a relatively new player in PU politics, began as a study group around 2019 and first contested the campus polls in 2022 for the president and joint secretary posts. However, its breakthrough came in 2023, when Ranmeekjot Kaur won the vice-president post for the party. Although Kaur later severed ties with the party over personal differences, the party has since carved a niche in PU through activities such as canteen raids and various activities throughout the year. The party will hope to strike gold twice, as this time also its is contesting for only the vice-president post. Its focus on maintaining visibility and engagement could prove advantageous against the seasoned players.

Regional parties: Struggling to regain influence

As the PU elections unfold, the spotlight on regional parties from Haryana has heightened due to the assembly elections scheduled around a month later. Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), the student wing of the Jannayak Janta Party, is contesting for the general secretary post again this year, after Deepak Goyat’s win in 2023. While INSO hasn’t won the president post in recent years, it secured the secretary’s post consecutively for the last two years, a feat it is looking to repeat this year as well. However, since political parties in Haryana are preoccupied with the assembly elections, they are not paying as much attention to the PU campus polls. Student Organisation of India, the student wing of Punjab-based Shiromani Akali Dal, is facing its own challenges, as a large portion of its members shifted to SOPU ahead of the election season, eroding its influence on the campus. Although Chetan Chaudhary of SOI had won the PUCSC polls in 2019, the party’s visibility and impact on the campus has waned over the years, with no victory ever since. Entering the fray once again for the president’s post this year, it will have its work cut out.