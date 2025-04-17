Inspector who booked Partap Bajwa is new Dera Bassi SHO

Just three days after registering a case against Kadian MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa, the police inspector who initiated the action has been appointed as the new station house officer (SHO) of Dera Bassi. Inspector Sumit Mor, previously stationed at the Mohali cyber crime police station, was the ‘officer in charge’ who signed the FIR against Bajwa for his controversial ‘50 bombs’ claim. The FIR against Bajwa was lodged at the Mohali cyber crime police station following a complaint by constable Taranpreet Kaur, a social media cell operator in Mohali, who identified an allegedly objectionable post on Facebook (HT)

The FIR against Bajwa was lodged at the Mohali cyber crime police station following a complaint by constable Taranpreet Kaur, a social media cell operator in Mohali, who identified an allegedly objectionable post on Facebook. Bajwa was booked under Sections 197(1)(d) (false and misleading information that endangers the country’s sovereignty and unity) and 353(2) (false statements intended to create enmity and hatred or ill will) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Inspector Sumit Mor has a prior history of serving as SHO in various police stations, including Phase-1, Sohana, and Balongi, before his transfer to the cyber crime police station last year.

While a senior police officer stated that inspector Mor’s transfer was due for some time, the timing of the appointment has raised eyebrows among some. “He is an efficient officer and has vast experience in leading police stations. The timing here has surely raised some eyeballs suspecting that it may be a ‘reward’ for him as he is the signatory in the FIR against LOP,” a senior police officer commented.

Inspector Mor assumed his duties as SHO on Wednesday, taking over from inspector Mandeep Singh, who has now been moved to the police lines.

It is noteworthy that Bajwa was questioned by the police for approximately six hours on Tuesday regarding the case. The questioning was conducted by a team of Punjab Police officers, including assistant inspector general of police (AIGP) Ravjot Kaur Grewal and Mohali superintendent of police (SP) City Harbir Atwal.

Officials familiar with the matter said Bajwa was permitted to record the questions posed to him during the extensive six-hour grilling session with the police.

Police officials have remained tight-lipped about the specific line of questioning used with Bajwa, citing the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation.

Following his appearance at the cyber crime police station in Mohali on Tuesday, Bajwa described his questioning as a “sustained interrogation” and alleged that the AAP government in the state was targeting him due to “political vendetta”.

The LoP also stated that being summoned to the police station was an “insult” to the office he holds.

On Wednesday, Bajwa secured a stay on his arrest until April 22 from the Punjab and Haryana high court.