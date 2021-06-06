Inspector, woman constable among 4 booked for abetting youth’s suicide in Ludhiana

Allegedly humiliated by a police inspector, a woman constable and her two relatives, a 23-year-old man has ended his life by jumping into a canal near Machhiwara.

The woman constable was sister-in-law (brother’s wife) of the victim and it is alleged that she was having an extra-marital affair with the inspector, in-charge of police control room, Khanna.

The body of the victim was fished out of the canal on Friday.

The Machhiwara police have registered a first information report (FIR) under the charges of abetment to suicide against four persons following the complaint of the victim’s brother, who is also serving as a constable in the police department.

The complainant, a resident of Garhi Tarkhana village, said he had married the accused woman constable on October 27, 2020.

He added that soon after their marriage, the woman had a fall out with him, his mother and brother.

He alleged that she also mounted pressure on him to shift to police quarters in Khanna.

The complainant alleged that his wife kept on fighting with him over minor things.

Uncle of his wife, her cousin and the police inspector used to intervene in the dispute, but they always used to favour his wife, the complainant said.

He claimed that in the meantime, he came to know about the affair his wife was having with the police inspector.

He alleged that on June 1, the accused had humiliated him, his mother and brother following a spat between him and his wife.

He said following that, his brother left the house and jumped into the canal.

They came to know about the extreme step when they found his motorcycle parked near Garhi canal bridge.

His body was fished out of the canal on Friday, after which he lodged a complaint against the accused.

Machhiwara station house officer (SHO) inspector Rajesh Thakur said that the FIR has been registered under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the four accused.

A hunt is on to arrest them, he added.

Man ends life by slitting his wrists in Fatehganj

A 28-year-old man ended his life by slitting his wrists in Mohalla Fatehganj on Friday. The Division Number 3 police have launched a probe to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step.

At the time of the incident, the man was alone at home. His family came to know about his suicide in the evening, when his wife, who is a banker, returned home. He was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Division Number 3 SHO sub-inspector Madhu Bala said the man had returned home from work at 1pm.

At the time of the incident, his wife was at her workplace, while his parents had gone to Barnala to see one of their relatives after handing over the keys of their neighbour.

The neighbours told the police that the man took the keys of the house and went inside. A deliveryman also went back after persistent knocking around 5pm.

The SHO said his wife was first to witness him lying unconscious on the floor. The man had married 18 months ago. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC following the statement of kin of the deceased.