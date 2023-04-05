The city police have arrested Mohali-based Instagram influencer Jasneet Kaur for allegedly blackmailing a city-based businessman to extort money from him.

Instagram influencer held for blackmailing Ludhiana man

The police have also booked her aide, a youth Congress leader Lucky Sandhu of Sahnewal , in connection with the case. The police conducted a raid for his arrest, but he was not at home.

According to police, Sandhu used to make threatening calls to the probable targets whom Jasneet, also known as Rajvir Kaur, used to blackmail for money.

The police have seized two mobile phones and a BMW car from Jasneet. She was arrested from Mohali on Monday and has been sent to two days police remand.

Hailing from Sangrur district, Kaur had moved to Mohali and started posting her videos to get followers on Instagram and other social networking sites.

The Model Town police booked her following the complaint of Gurbir Singh, 33, of Ludhiana, whose father was a former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor.

Gurbir, who is from Model Town, said that he received calls from an unidentified number on WhatsApp on November 16, 2022. The accused tried to extort money from him and threatened to harm him and his family members.

He investigated the matter himself and found that two aides of Jasneet were threatening him, following which he made a complaint to the police on January 19.

A case under sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was lodged against the accused at Model Town police station on April 1.

Kaur, who has 131,000 followers in Instagram, was earlier arrested by the Kharar police in a case of honey-trapping the complainant in September 2022.

Sub-inspector Gurshinder Kaur, SHO at police station Model Town, said that a hunt is on for the arrest of Sandhu.