‘Intellectual bankruptcy’, Congress slams Kangana over remarks on HP funds being diverted to Sonia Gandhi

Congress leaders in Himachal on Monday criticised Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut for her remarks on the state government allegedly taking out loans and giving the money to party leader Sonia Gandhi and challenged her to prove them. BJP Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut (Filr)

Ranaut had alleged that the hill state has “empty coffers” as “the Congress government takes loans which it then gives to Sonia Gandhi, the ex-president of the party”.

“If we (Centre) give disaster funds, it goes to the CM Relief Fund but everyone knows that it goes to the Sonia relief fund from there,” Ranaut had alleged while addressing a gathering in Manali on Sunday.

The party leaders termed the allegations baseless and even warned the actor turned politician of legal action if she did not apologise.

Congress leader and public works minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the Mandi

MP usually does not visit Himachal but now her movie ‘Emergency’ is getting delayed for release amid certification issues, she seems to be sitting at home making absurd and baseless statements that lack justification.

“To say that the contribution from the central government or the financial contribution for the development in Himachal is being given to Sonia Gandhi, in my opinion, is a foolish statement which reflects her intellectual bankruptcy,” he further said.

“I challenge her to show proof of even ₹1 being diverted or apologise to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for making such baseless and unwarranted allegations against her. Otherwise, the Congress will file a defamation case against her,” the minister added.

Singh further called Ranaut “out of control” and said she had been rebuked by the BJP central leadership and told not to speak on sensitive issues.

Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh said: “These are baseless allegations. Can anyone imagine that the money given by the Centre goes to Sonia Gandhi’s account? By these meaningless statements you can imagine her (Kangana’s ) mindset.”