Intense rains to hit J&K; hailstorm damages orchards in south Kashmir

A major western disturbance (WD) is expected to bring widespread rains across Jammu and Kashmir for the next two days starting Tuesday night, the J&K meteorological centre said. A major western disturbance (WD) is expected to bring widespread rains across Jammu and Kashmir for the next two days starting Tuesday night, the J&K meteorological centre said. (Ht File)

The centre forecast intermittent light to moderate rains and snow over higher reaches at most places from Tuesday to Wednesday evening with thunder, hailstorm and gusty winds.

“Few places in Jammu Division and Kashmir Division may receive moderate to heavy rain & light to moderate snow over a few higher reaches during Tuesday night till Wednesday morning,” said MeT director, Mukhtar Ahmad.

“Intense heavy showers for a brief period may lead to flash floods and landslides at few vulnerable places & waterlogging in few low lying areas,” he said.

Farmers have been advised to suspend all farm operations while travellers cautioned to plan accordingly.

“April 9-10 is expected to witness brief spells of light rain and thundershower at scattered places towards afternoon,” he said.

Independent weather spotter Faizan Arif said that a Western Disturbance is set to impact Jammu & Kashmir over the next 36 hours, with its primary influence over the Jammu region.

“The system is expected to bring intense weather activity, including heavy rainfall, snowfall at higher elevations, and a noticeable drop in temperatures,” he said on his X handle Kashmir_weather.

“Most affected districts will be Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, and Kathua,” he said.

The heavy rain spells may trigger flash floods in vulnerable areas and a sharp rise in water levels of rivers and streams.

“Temperatures will drop sharply during this period.Snowfall is highly likely in higher elevations above 2500-2700 meters,” Arif said.

In Kashmir, weather activity will be moderate compared to Jammu region, but still significant for areas close to Pir Panjal range.

“Moderate to heavy rain/snowfall expected in areas close to Pir Panjal range, including Mughal Road, Sinthan Pass, and Margan Top,” he said.

The rains may bring a sharp drop in daytime temperatures across the region on Wednesday.

Arif said that there was high risk of landslides and shooting stones, especially along the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44).

The southern districts of Kashmir particularly Shopian and Kulgam witnessed intense hailstorms on Monday evening leading to massive damages to orchards and fresh bloom of the fruit trees.

The high speed hails affected vast areas of the fruit belt of South Kashmir perforating leaves, damaging branches and devastating blooming flowers.

Minister for health and medical education, social welfare and education, Sakeena Itoo Tuesday visited the hailstorm-affected villages of Kulgam district to assess the extent of damage and review ongoing response measures on the ground.

During the visit, Itoo conducted an on-spot appraisal of losses to agricultural crops, horticulture orchards, residential structures, and public infrastructure in various villages like D.H Pora, Nihama, Manzgam, Bathipora, Ladgoo Rambhama, Pombay and other areas.

The minister assured timely help to the farmers.

“District Administration has been asked to conduct detailed assessment of losses accurately, facilitate timely relief under existing government norms and extend all possible assistance to affected orchardists and farmers without delay”, she said.

The minister stated that the Government is committed to providing immediate relief as well as long-term support to mitigate the impact of natural calamities on farmers and rural livelihoods.