Inter-alumni golf tournament in Chandigarh: Sandeep lifts ‘best player’ title

The Sahil Sharma Memorial Inter-Alumni Golf Tournament 2024 was held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. The event, in which 22 schools participated, was organised by Ex Vivekite Association (EVA). Aitchison Yadavindra Old Students’ Association (YPS Patiala) was adjudged as the best team. (iStock)

The best player of the tournament was won by Sandeep Singh Sandhu ( Bobby) who scored 70 while Miwan was the runner up. In best nett, Jayant Pathak scored 37 followed by runner-up Viren Ghuman who scored 36. Puneet Dhiman was awarded for the longest drive, and Sahil Sehgal for nearest to the pin.

EVA president Gurdarshan Singh, vice-president Tarun Lehal and treasurer Harkirat Sethi said participating golfers included, justice Anupinder Singh Grewal, justice Amit Rawal, Golf Club president Ravi Bir Singh, Punit Bali, Sandeep Sandhu (Bobby), ADS Sukhija, Miwan Singh, GS Jawanda, Kabir Dhaliwal.

In women’s category, the best nett was awarded to Bani Bajwa with a score of 33, while Ashi Jain was the runner up with a score of 32. The longest drive was won by Hanima Grewal, and Kinnarat Brar bagged the nearest to the pin award.

In the individual EVA trophy, Navtaj Sujlana, who scored 81, was honoured with the trophy for best gross in which Vikram Bhagwan was the runner up with a score of 83. The best nett was awarded to GS Jawandha with a score of 36 while Amrinder Singh was the runner up with a score of 34. The award for the longest drive was given to Somveer Anand. The nearest to the pin award was given to Uday Mahajan.

Aitchison Yadavindra Old Students’ Association (YPS Patiala) was adjudged as the best team while Old Sanwarian Society clinched the second position followed by St. Paul’s Kolkata at third position.