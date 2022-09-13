International Gita Mahotsav to be held in Canada from Sept 16 to 19

The International Gita Mahotsav, which has been celebrated globally for the last six years, will be held this year between September 16 and 19 at the Living Art Centre Mississauga, Canada.

As many as 104 religious and social organisations of the country and abroad will brainstorm on the teachings of Bhagavad Gita, a spokesperson of the Haryana government said on Tuesday.

Besides the seminar, an exhibition on the history of the Bhagavad Gita and Kurukshetra 48 Kos will be held.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed that a delegation led by urban local bodies minister, Kamal Gupta, is going to Canada on behalf of the Haryana government for the successful organisation of the function.

The preparations for International Gita Mahotsav Canada-2022 are almost complete. These are being done under the inspiration of Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand ji Maharaj and GIEO Gita supervision. The Associations of Haryanvi’s in Canada along with over 100 Social Charitable organisations have played key role in organising this programme.

According to the member secretary, Kurukshetra Development Board, Vijay Singh Dahiya, various events will be held, including Gita Park Bhoomi Pujan on September 19, Brampton City Ontario. Gita Park will be built within the area of 3.75 acres and Krishna-Arjuna Rath will also be established on the lines of Kurukshetra in this park.

The Mahotsav will commence from September 16th at Parliament Hill Ottawa

The spokesperson said that in the morning session in Mississauga there will be seminar on Shrimad Bhagavad Gita at Living Art Centre and Shri Krishna Katha programme in the evening, ‘Shobha Yatra’ will be held at Dudas Square Toronto on September 18 and Gita's teachings will be discussed in Ontario Parliament on September 19 along with Gita Park Bhoomi Pujan in Brampton City Ontario.

