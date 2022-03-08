International Women’s Day| What empowerment means to you?

This Women’s Day, we ask women in position of power in the region what their idea of empowerment is and what will help make women’ more empowered than they are now. Excerpts:

Vini Mahajan (HT Photo)

1.Vini Mahajan, secretary, Union Jal Shakti Ministry

What is your idea of women empowerment?

Real empowerment is when girls and women are able to take important life decisions, including choosing a profession, on their own.

What will help make women more empowered than they are now ?

It is important for women to be economic agents and for that they need to be economically independent. It is what will instill confidence in them.

Rakhee Gupta Bhandari (HT Photo)

2. Rakhee Gupta Bhandari, Punjab govt’s principal resident commissioner in New Delhi

What is your idea of women empowerment?

Women, like men, should to be free to make their own choice at every stage of life.

What will help make women more empowered than they are now ?

Treating women at par with their men, especially in jobs that are traditionally male-dominated will help. Women should also keep up-skilling, besides exploring other leisurely activities, distinct from their professional responsibilities.

Sumita Misra (HT Photo)

3. Sumita Misra, additional chief secretary, agriculture dept, Haryana

What is your idea of women empowerment?

Women should have the freedom of choice and opportunity to explore their talents, aspirations, ambitions and dreams and not be shackled by societal expectations.

What will help make women more empowered than they are now ?

Society as a whole needs to change its perspectives regarding gender relations and roles. Family and parents have a major role to play in how they raise women and sons. We cannot continue in a lopsided society where sons and daughters are treated differently. Men also have a vital role to play as fathers, husbands, partners and co-workers in a more gender friendly world.

Jasleen Kaur, IPS (HT Photo)

4. Jasleen Kaur, IPS (ASP, Rewari)

What is your idea of women empowerment?

Empowerment, for a woman, is about having the freedom to choose and exercise her agency, to actualise the potential she has. Thus, women empowerment is when her identity of being a woman becomes a source of power; not a basis of discrimination.

What will help make women more empowered than they are now ?

Women empowerment is a continuous and holistic process. It involves various stakeholders- school, family, society, government, etc. So accordingly, we need an inclusive system where all stakeholders help her fulfill her aspirations in a multidimensional way- socially, culturally, educationally, financially, etc.

Priyanka Soni (HT Photo)

5. Priyanka Soni, DC Hisar

What is your idea of women empowerment:

Empowerment starts at home. If a woman feels empowered at home, she will feel empowered outside too.

What will help make the women more empowered than what they are now ?

The moment a woman starts earning, she becomes empowered and independent. Women must have equal opportunities in every field, irrespective of gender.

Amneet Kaundal, IPS (HT Photo)

6. Amneet Kaundal, first woman SSP, Bathinda

What is your idea of women empowerment?

Empowerment is knowing your self-worth. Even if one is a homemaker or serving in any profession, an empowered woman knows her worth in the society.

What will help make women more empowered than they are now?

Awareness and education will help. I am the first woman SSP of Bathinda. The difference this has made is that woman can now have their issues heard. If women empower each other, half the battle is won.

Ravjot Kaur, IPS (HT Photo)

7.

Ravjot Kaur, SSP Malerkotla

What is your idea of women empowerment?

Women empowerment is about equal rights and responsibility. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way which the world perceives that strength.

What will help make women more empowered than they are now?

Education is the biggest tool. We can approach the essence of equality by educating women. Only education can ensure that the rights of the women are protected. Certain protections in law are already there for women, still a lot to needs to be done.

8.

Mamta Singh (HT Photo)

Mamta Singh, IG Rohtak

What is your idea of women empowerment?

Women empowerment means giving equal opportunities to women and girls at all levels.

What will help make women more empowered than they are now?

It is a time to provide more freedom and chances to girls in rural areas. As a society, we have developed a lot but crime against women and minor girls is a challenge and it can be tackled through education and awareness. Now, many parents have started sending their daughters into sports, medical and others fields and the girls have proved their mettle everywhere.

(Compiled by: Pawan Sharma, Gurpreet Nibber, Ravinder Vasudeva, Sunil Rahar)