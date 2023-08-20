Interpol issued a red notice against fugitive wanted in Haryana, Delhi

Interpol has issued a red notice to all member countries to take action against Himanshu, alias Bhau, a fugitive wanted in Haryana and Delhi, if he is traced in any of their countries. Interpol has issued a red notice to all member countries to take action against Himanshu, alias Bhau, a fugitive wanted in Haryana and Delhi, if he is traced in any of their countries. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

He is absconding from India and living abroad, a spokesperson of the Haryana Police said, adding that Rohtak police has succeeded in getting issued a red notice of Interpol.

He is wanted in cases of murder, attempt-to-murder, forgery, extortion, criminal conspiracy, cheating etc. A reward of ₹1.55 lakh has been declared on the accused Bhau who is also in the list of most wanted criminals of Rohtak, Jhajjar and Delhi police.

While the arrest warrant of the accused has been issued by the Rohtak and Delhi Court, a lookout circular has been issued to locate the fugitive.

While 10 cases have been registered against the accused in Rohtak, seven are in Jhajjar and one in Delhi for murder, attempt-to-murder, cheating, robbery, extortion etc.

The fugitive is affiliated with Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang. The spokesperson further said the identity documents submitted by fugitive Bhau for getting his passport were found to be fake. The accused is still running an extortion racket from abroad and continuously calling victims in India through the messaging app Whatsapp.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON