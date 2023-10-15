Inter-school basketball tourney: Saupin’s-32 girls win

Saupin’s School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, defeated St. Peters School, Sector 37, Chandigarh by a narrow margin of 19-16 in the U-14 girls match on the opening day of the inter-school basketball tournament Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Trophy at Sports Complex, Sector 42, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Learning Paths School, Mohali, registered a 19-16 win over Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, while Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, Chandigarh, humbled Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, 34-15 in a U-14 girls tie.

In the U-12 boys match, St Kabir School, Sector 26, Chandigarh defeated Saupin’s School 32, Chandigarh, 22-10. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In U-16 girls’ matches, Vivek High School, Sector 38, Chandigarh, drubbed Gurukul World School, Mohali, with a margin, 24-4. With 12 points, Kashvi from Vivek High School was the top scorer for her team.

In the U-12 boys match, St Kabir School, Sector 26, Chandigarh defeated Saupin’s School 32, Chandigarh, 22-10.

While in the U-14 boys matches, Shishu Niketan Chandigarh drubbed Amity International School, Mohali by margin of 24-8.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON