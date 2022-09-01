Interstate drug racket busted in Pathankot, 2 brothers held with 3 quintal poppy husk

Pathankot police on Wednesday busted an interstate drug smuggling racket and arrested two brothers with three quintals of poppy husk hidden in a special cavity of their truck.

The accused are Jagmohan Singh and Sewa Singh of Pulara village in Gurdaspur.

In a press release, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said the district police were keeping a close vigil on the activities of narcotics smugglers in Pathankot.

He said special checking teams were constituted under the supervision of SP Manoj Kumar and DSP Rajinder Minhas, one of which stopped a truck on suspicion and recovered the contraband.

The SSP further said that the accused revealed that they were habitual smugglers and had a dozen criminal cases registered against them.

“They smuggled this consignment from Jammu and Kashmir. They used to opt for a new modus operandi everytime to conceal these drugs,” he added.

The brothers have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and would be produced in a local court, from where their remand will be sought.