Mohali police bust inter-state gang that stole two-wheelers

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 04, 2023 04:21 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Fazil Khan, Lakhveer Singh, Rahul Sagar and Vishnu Kumar, all residents of Zirakpur, said police

With the arrest of four men, police have busted an inter-state gang of thieves that stole two-wheelers from across the tricity.

The accused and the recovered two-wheelers in the custody of Mohali police. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Fazil Khan, Lakhveer Singh, Rahul Sagar and Vishnu Kumar, all residents of Zirakpur. A total of six scooters and two motorcycles have been recovered following their arrest.

Briefing the media, Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said following secret information, police laid a check post at Baltana, where they caught the four gang members while they were riding a scooter and a motorcycle.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to have stolen over a dozen two-wheelers from the tricity, that led to the recovery of six more vehicles.

A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Zirakpur police station. The accused were produced before a court and sent to two-day police custody.

