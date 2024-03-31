 Inter-university national youth festival: Tapestry of creativity, versatility highlights day 4 - Hindustan Times
Inter-university national youth festival: Tapestry of creativity, versatility highlights day 4

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 31, 2024 11:39 PM IST

Items entailing folk and tribal dances, mimicry, skit, mime, group song western, quiz (final), classical instrumental solo (non-percussion), western instrumental (solo), spot painting, photography, installation, and debate dominated the 37th inter-university youth festival as it entered day 4 on Sunday.

Noted Punjabi writer and poet, Padma Shree Surjit Singh Patar, was the chief guest for the day. (Manish/HT)

Noted Punjabi writer and poet, Padma Shree Surjit Singh Patar, was the chief guest for the day.

Dressed up in their colourful traditional and western outfits, the students struck a chord with the spectators by unleashing high-powered performances and exuding grace and elegance in folk and tribal dances, group songs western, classical instrumental solos, and western instrumental (solo).

While enacting skits which mirrored the issues of society, the student-characters’ acting skills won the applause of the audiences. Besides, students debated on the topic, “the United Nations is losing its relevance.” The site-specific photography on the topics shadow, mood, nature/landscape, perspective and abstract, depicted participants’ keen eye for the surroundings. On-the-spot painting on the topic “youth festival” reflected painters’ visions on the canvas.

If nation wishes to make a sound progress and consolidate its gains in all spheres, then the power of youth should not be undermined, but rather given a chance to think and express as members of one family- Indians,” said chief guest Patar.

The guest of honour, Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala vice-chancellor, Karamjeet Singh, said that the educational institutions and youth festivals play a constructive role by providing them with the wings to fly and enabling them to realize their goals.

PAU vice chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, observed that the on going youth festival speaks of the richness of Indian democracy via a blend of multi-religious, multi-lingual and multi-cultural milieu. “The extraordinary display at the youth fest showcases that art and life are inter-connected and integral for our existence,” he added.

Chandigarh
