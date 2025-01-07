Interview| Upgrade to make education job-friendly: AAP MP and LPU chancellor Ashok Mittal

Ashok Mittal, 60, an Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member and founder and chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU), opens up on key issues and challenges in the higher educational system. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Mittal reiterates it’s a false notion that private universities charge hefty fee. Ashok Mittal, 60, an Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member from Punjab and founder-chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU), spoke on key issues and challenges in the higher educational system. (HT Photo)

How do you view changes in the education system in recent years?

Evolution is a continuous process. The changes can be broadly divided into two parts: The introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP), which brought flexibility, and the bridging of the gap between industry requirement and academic curriculum. Educational institutions are adapting to the changes by training faculty and sensitising students.

What are the challenges in introducing reforms?

Though the Centre came up with the NEP, which aims to introduce reforms, a few years ago, it is yet to be implemented in true spirit. The regulatory body that framed the policy had not taken suggestions of key stakeholders, including educational institutions and students. There is no coordination between the ministry, educational institutions and the regulatory body.

How can the cost of education in private colleges be brought down?

It’s a misconception that private universities charge hefty fee. The Government of India has been charging ₹10 lakh and ₹7 lakh per year per student, respectively, in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs). This is way higher than the fee being charged by private institutions. The overall cost of education in India is much lower than the quality being provided.

Will the AAP government’s efforts to reform the education system in Punjab bear fruit?

Punjab is yet to come out of the traditional way of education even as our government has taken steps to bring a paradigm shift in the system. The state’s education policy is inspired by the NEP, therefore, it is difficult to make instant changes. In Delhi, we have a new school education model. However, due to a bigger system in place, the revamp will be done gradually, likely by the time the AAP completes its five-year tenure.

Why are public universities lagging behind private ones in Punjab?

The previous governments in Punjab ignored colleges and universities. Education was never a priority for them despite quality infrastructure and faculty. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, was the only exception that ranked on a par with top universities, primarily due to the leadership skills of the previous management. Other universities were not as lucky.

Do you see any reverse trend after Canada’s stringent restrictions on student visas?

There is no such trend. Even if Canada cuts down on granting student visas, the aspirants will opt for other countries as their only aim to settle abroad. To check this, we should upgrade and improve our educational system to make it more skill and job-friendly. Besides, we should create job opportunities for youngsters.

What issues require to be taken up in Rajya Sabha?

Being a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, I look forward to a constructive debate on key issues related to the state. I stand for setting up state-of-the-art multidisciplinary academic institutions. Even in my maiden speech in the House, I focused on the issues concerning farmers besides the public education system.