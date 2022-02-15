Int’l Childhood Cancer Day marked at DMCH, Ludhiana

The department of pediatrics of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) observed International Childhood Cancer Day on Tuesday. The theme for this year is – Best survival is achievable through our hands.

Dr Puneet Aulakh Pooni (professor and head, department of pediatrics) conducted a drawing contest for cancer affected children. Around 30 children participated in the activity.

Secretary, DMCH Managing Society, Prem Kumar Gupta graced the occasion. He said DMCH has always believed in providing quality and affordable treatment to children with cancer. Gupta lauded the efforts of the department for conducting the activity.

Dr Shrutti Kakkar, in-charge, pediatric oncology, said, “ For the convenience of cancer patients, DMCH has added a new facility of eye cancer treatment. In view of this recently added facility, an informative session was also conducted by assistant professor of department of eye Dr Ritesh Verma.”