Int’l drug network busted, 2 caught with 1.07 crore

Busting an international drug network, the police arrested two persons in Amritsar and seized over ₹1.07 crore drug money, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Sunday. The cash that has been seized by the police in Amritsar.

Those arrested have been identified as Dilbag Singh, a resident of Lohka village in Tarn Taran, and Kamaldeep Singh, a resident of Patti in Tarn Taran. According to the police, they are operatives of foreign-based top drug smugglers Gurjant Singh, alias Bholu, and Kinderbir Singh, alias Sunny Dyal.

DGP Yadav said the Amritsar counter-intelligence had received inputs that foreign-based drug smugglers Gurjant Bholu and Sunny Dyal had been running an organised crime syndicate involved in drug trafficking and illegal weapon distribution across the state. He said the inputs suggested that the smugglers had tasked their operatives with collecting drug money and sending the same through hawala route.

He said the arrests were made from a rented accommodation at Fatehgarh Churian Road in Amritsar. According to the DGP, preliminary investigations revealed that both arrested persons were in constant touch with Gurjant Bholu and Sunny Dyal via encrypted social media platforms and they had to send the seized drug money ( ₹1.07 crore) to them through hawala route.

Both Gurjant and Sunny have been facing several criminal cases, he said, adding that further investigations were on to establish the backward and forward linkages in this case.

Apart from seizing the drug money, the police teams also confiscated a money counting machine and two mobile phones besides impounding their car.

A case (FIR number 45) has been registered under Sections 21, 25, 27-A and 29 of the NDPS Act, Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 111 and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) police station. The accused will be produced before a local court, the police added.