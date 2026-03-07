Int’l para judo player, kin held for abducting 8-year-old boy in Jhajjar

The special task force (STF) of Rohtak police on Friday arrested an international level para judo player and his brother-in-law for allegedly abducting an eight-year-old boy from Jhajjar’s Barani village on March 4 and extorting ₹5 crore from his family in lieu of releasing him safely. Rohtak STF in-charge Narender Pal said that Monu and Manish had made a plan 20 days ago to abduct the eight-year-old minor boy. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused have been identified as Monu, a resident of Kansala village in Rohtak and his brother-in-law Manish alias Chintu, a resident of Barani village in Jhajjar. Monu has represented India in para commonwealth and Asian games in judo.

Rohtak STF in-charge Narender Pal said that Monu and Manish had made a plan 20 days ago to abduct the eight-year-old minor boy. They also planned to demand extortion amount from his father, who runs a nursing college.

“Manish was working at a gaushala run by the victim’s father and he was aware of the minor boy’s daily routine. On March 4, the duo along with others abducted the boy when he was playing in the street and sought ₹5 crore from the family. His family gave ₹5 crore on the night of March 4 and then, they informed the family to take their son from Rohtak-Sonepat bypass,” the inspector added.

He said that they are questioning the accused to ascertain the role of other abductors, adding they are yet to recover ₹5 crore and Scorpio used in the crime.