IPL fever returns to Mohali: Punjab Kings to take on Rajasthan Royals in first home clash

The highly anticipated IPL action returns to Mohali as Punjab Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in their first home game at PCA’s Mullanpur Stadium on Saturday, aiming to extend their winning streak. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer shares a light moment with Rajasthan Royals coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session at the PCA stadium in Mullanpur on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

After back-to-back wins in their opening two matches, PBKS, led by newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting, will look to make it three in a row and solidify their place at the top of the points table.

Both Iyer and Ponting, IPL winning captain and coach, respectively, much before the tournament began, had expressed how they would want to better the record of winning at the home venues and take early lead in the two-month long competition.

Having seen 17 captains and several head coaches since the inception of IPL in 2008, the most among all teams, PBKS appear determined to build stability and consistency this season.

The home fixture holds special significance as PBKS aim to overturn their past struggles at Mullanpur, where they won just one of five matches last season, the first to be hosted at the stadium.

“That is now history. We have won the first two games and will try to carry the winning momentum forward,” said spin bowling coach and former India spinner Sunil Joshi.

With Ponting’s well-balanced spread of multiple all-rounders and a formidable bowling attack, combined with Iyer’s inspiring leadership, PBKS are expected to pose a significant challenge for RR.

The PBKS squad also features several homegrown talents, including Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Harnoor Pannu, all of whom have represented the Punjab state team and are well-acquainted with the conditions at Mullanpur.

Beyond the cricketing action, fans can expect an entertaining start to the evening as Punjabi singers Jasmine Sandlas and Guru Randhawa are set to perform at the stadium before the match kicks off at 6.30 pm.

PBKS will be next seen in action before the home crowd against Chennai Super Kings on April 8, followed by a tie against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 15 and the last match of the Mullanpur leg will be against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 20.

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamsala will also host three PBKS home matches. PBKS will clash against Lucknow Super Giants on May 5 and Delhi Capitals on May 8, before the last home tie against Mumbai Indians on May 11.

Fans can purchase tickets through the District app and website: https://link.district.in/DSTRKT/ipl2025pbkslandingpage.

Follow these routes to reach stadium

The match organisers have issued a detailed advisory for visitors travelling to the match venue.

For visitors coming from Dakshin Marg, the suggested route includes taking a left from the Mullanpur-Chandigarh Barrier to access the road toward Baddi-Kurali. From there, fans can turn left near the Omaxe shipbuilding to get onto PR-7 (Airport Road), followed by another left leading to the stadium road.

Alternatively, visitors can take a left near the Eco City 1 township after crossing the Mullanpur Barrier to get onto PR-6, which also leads to the stadium road.

Those coming via the Airport Road from the Baddi/Kurali side should continue straight on PR-7 and then take a right toward the stadium. Visitors approaching from the Kurali side should take a right as well to access the stadium road.

Visitors commuting from PGIMER via Madhya Marg are directed to travel straight toward Baddi-Kurali road, then take a left onto PR-7 (Airport Road), and another left onto the stadium road. An alternative route includes taking a left from the Mullanpur-Chandigarh Barrier toward Kurali, then a left near Eco City 1 to access PR-6, which connects to the stadium road.

Spectators can park their vehicles at P4, P5 and P6 against a payment of ₹200 for four-wheelers and ₹100 for two-wheelers. Parking spots can also be booked using the link: https://showmyparking.onelink.me/789G/ndmafark.

Moreover, fans who have purchased differently abled seat tickets can enter the stadium from Outer Gate 1 and Inner Gate W1. The seating area for these ticket holders will be at West Terrace A. Differently abled seats can be booked via e-mail address events@district.in.