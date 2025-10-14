IPS officer’s death: Haryana DGP Kapur sent on leave, OP Singh gets addl charge

Exactly a week since senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s alleged suicide, the Haryana government on Tuesday sent state director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur on leave amid the growing clamour for action against him after the family of the deceased officer sought his arrest, holding him and former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya responsible for the death. A week since senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s (right) alleged suicide, the Haryana government on Tuesday sent state director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur on leave amid the growing clamour for action against him. (File photos)

A 1992-batch officer, OP Singh, has been given the additional charge of state DGP during the leave period of Kapur. OP Singh is slated to retire on December 31, 2025.

The orders issued by additional chief secretary, home, Sumita Misra on October 14, however, did not specify the duration of Kapur’s leave.

The development came days after the state government transferred Bijarniya.

In his nine-page “final note” on October 7, 2001-batch IPS officer Puran Kumar, 52, accused eight senior IPS officers, including Kapur and Bijarniya, of “blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities”.

His wife, Amneet P Kumar, a senior IAS officer in Haryana, is also seeking their arrest and has refused to give consent for the post-mortem and cremation until the demands are addressed.

After the registration of the FIR, the Chandigarh Police constituted a six-member special investigation team to investigate the case.

During the past few days, many political leaders visited Kumar’s family here to offer their condolences, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi scheduled for a meeting with the officer’s family on Tuesday.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who met the family on Monday, said Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured that action will be taken against those found guilty in the case. The opposition has stepped up its attack on the government over the issue and is demanding action in the matter.

Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Rohtak Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala and Punjab finance minister and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema were among leaders from opposition parties who visited the Kumars’ official residence in Sector 24, Chandigarh, on Monday.

A 31-member committee formed to seek “justice” for the deceased officer’s family on Sunday gave a 48-hour ultimatum to act against Kapur and Bijarniya.