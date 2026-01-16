Iran crisis: Omar speaks to EAM over safety of J&K students

Amid the evolving situation in Iran, chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday informed that he spoke to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, who assured him that steps will be taken to safeguard the interests and lives of students and other people from Jammu and Kashmir who are in Iran now. Families of Kashmiri students in Iran urge Government of India to evacuate their children amid rising unrest, in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI)

India on Wednesday asked all its nationals residing in Iran to leave by available means and avoid any travel to the country as tensions mounted over possible military intervention by the US over Tehran’s crackdown on nationwide protests that killed over 2,500 people.

Hundreds of students and pilgrims are stuck in Iran following the closure of its airspace. However, the evacuation of students and other J&K residents could start from Friday.

“Just spoke to EAM Dr S Jaishankar about the evolving situation in Iran. He shared his assessment of the ground situation and the plans that the external affairs ministry is working on. I’m grateful for his assurance that all steps will be taken to safeguard the interests & lives of students & other people from J&K who are in Iran now,” Omar Abdullah on X.

Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed additional resident commissioner Anil Sharma for coordination and liaison with residents and students presently residing or studying in Iran. “The officer shall coordinate and liaise with the ministry of external affairs, Government of India, the concerned embassy/consular authorities and other relevant agencies, as may be required, to facilitate information sharing, coordination and necessary interventions relating to safety, welfare, travel facilitation and related matters of the residents, students of the UT of J&K in Iran,” read the order issued by M Raju, commissioner secretary J&K government.

Meanwhile J&K Students Association national convener Nasir Khuehami said Iran has reopened its airspace to civilian traffic after a temporary closure amid rising tensions, the first evacuation flight is scheduled to depart from Tehran to Delhi tomorrow. “All students have been duly registered, embassy has collected their personal details and passports and the first batch has been informed to remain ready by 8 am. It is most likely that students from, Golestan University, and a few students from other universities will be part of the first evacuation batch arriving tomorrow.”

He said that its a much-needed relief to anxious students and families across Jammu & Kashmir, who have been under severe stress due to the deteriorating security situation. “We hope the evacuation process continues smoothly and safely for all remaining students in the coming days.”

Back home families are worried especially after many were unable to contact their children. Around 3,000 to 5,000 students are enrolled in various universities and medical colleges of Iran. “I couldn’t contact my daughter who is studying in Tehran. A good news is that some students who reached Kashmir have conveyed us every thing is fine in their colleges. Still due to current situation we are very much perturbed,” said Riyaz Ahmad of Sopore.

Another parent Khursheed Ahmad also expressed concern as he has been unable to get in touch with his son who is also pursuing medical course in the Tehran. “Everyone is very much worried as the war clouds are looming on this region. We have got to know students will start arriving from tomorrow as Iran has reopened its space for the civilian purposes.”