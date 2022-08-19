Irregularities in foodgrain transportation: Food dept, procurement agencies’ staff go on mass leave in Punjab
The protesters are demanding reinstatement of suspended officials, withdrawal of criminal cases against Punjab officials
CHANDIGARH: Two days after the Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) registered a case against the transport and cartage contractor hired by the state food and civil supplies department, the staff, including officers of the department and the procurement agencies Markfed, Punsup and warehousing corporation, on Thursday announced to go on mass casual leave for an indefinite period as a protest against the vigilance case.
The protest leave by the entire staff means an adverse impact on the upcoming paddy procurement scheduled to start from October 1 and the flagship scheme of “ghar-ghar ration”, which the state government has announced to start from October 2, under which the Aam Aadmi Party government plans to target 1.83 crore beneficiaries offering them wheat flour as an option.
In a memorandum submitted to the secretary food and civil supplies, the senior officers, which includes assistant directors and district food and civil supplies controller sought that the FIRs registered against the officers and officials be withdrawn and terming the inquiries into transportation charges as “baseless”, they demanded that these also be withdrawn as the food grain procured had already been sent to the central pool.
On Tuesday, vigilance bureau in Ludhiana registered a case against a transport and cartage Telu Ram for irregularities in transportation of food grain from mandis to godowns and the local cartage involved during transportation during the tenure of previous Congress party government.
During preliminary investigations by the vigilance, the fact came to light that the transport contractor had shown cars, scooters and motorcycles as used for transporting foodgrains. Earlier a complaint was received by the vigilance bureau against former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, three officers of the department and transport contractors. So far, the vigilance has not moved against the former minister.
A joint coordination committee constituted by the staff of food department and procurement agencies also demanded that suspended staff and officers of the department and procurement agencies be withdrawn and the tenders invited for labourer and cartage for the upcoming procurement be taken out of the purview of state department and procurement agencies and some agency may be engaged for that.
“The impending situation is serious as the entire procurement work at the mandi level had to be managed by the staff and if government’s scheme of giving wheat flour to national food security act beneficiaries is to be made successful, the staff needs to work hard,” said a department officer on condition of anonymity. He is a signatory on the memorandum given to the secretary food and civil supplies.
“We are working out to bring staff back to office so that work doesn’t suffer,” said secretary food and civil supplies, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh. He hoped that the issues will be settled soon.
-
Kuldeep Bishnoi starts campaigning in Adampur
Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has recently switched over to the BJP from the Congress after resigning as Adampur legislator on Thursday, started canvassing for the bypoll, the date for which is yet to be declared. Bishnoi broke the ice with his arch-rival Sonali Phogat of the BJP, who lost to him in the 2019 assembly polls. The four-time MLA and two-time parliamentarian Bishnoi will visit the villages of the Adampur constituency till August 20.
-
Kiran Choudhry to start ‘khaat yatra’ from Kurukshetra
Senior Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry will launch Choudhry's 'khaat yatra' from Kurukshetra, starting from the first week of September. During her yatra, the former minister will hold 'tea meetings' with party workers across the state and has finalised her tours for seven districts. Her supporters told her to run 'parallel' campaigns to the Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda across the state and boost the morale of her workers.
-
Theft of transformers: Bajwa seeks Punjab govt’s explanation
Chandigarh : Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday demanded an explanation from the Punjab government for the theft of 12,000 transformers in 2020-21 that caused a loss of ₹52.51 crore in the five zones of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. He said it appears that after a casual reaction to the theft and registration of an FIR, no steps are taken to go to the root cause of the problem.
-
Section of SAD leaders to meet on Aug 20 in Sangrur
Amid the turmoil created in the Shiromani Akali Dal following the recommendations of the Jhundan panel report and the subsequent dismantling of the party's organisational structure by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, a section of SAD leaders are expected to meet in Sangrur on August 20 to discuss the “way forward for party's betterment.” The party leaders will meet on the day after a rally fixed to mark the barsi of Sant Harchand Singh Longowal.
-
Three held for selling cars meant for scrap in Punjab
Fatehgarh Sahib : Punjab Police have arrested three persons, including a Mansa-based scrap dealer, for fraudulently selling scrapped cars after tampering with their chassis numbers and getting them registered as legitimate vehicles, to customers in Punjab and other states. Puneet Trading Company owner Puneet Goyal is absconding and police teams have launched a hunt to arrest him, Deputy inspector general of police, Ropar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.
