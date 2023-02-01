Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Irrigation scam: Punjab vigilance grills former minister Dhillon, ex-IAS officer Pannu

Irrigation scam: Punjab vigilance grills former minister Dhillon, ex-IAS officer Pannu

The Punjab vigilance and anti-corruption bureau on Wednesday grilled former irrigation minister and SAD leader Sharanjit Dhillon and former IAS officer KS Pannu in the multi-crore irrigation scam.

According to VB official privy with the probe, both Dhillon and Pannu were questioned related to their income and properties. (Representational photo)
According to VB official privy with the probe, both Dhillon and Pannu were questioned related to their income and properties.

Both have again been called with more documents related to properties registered in the names of their family members, a VB official said.

Another former irrigation minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon and ex-chief secretary Sarvesh Kaushal have been asked to appear before VB on Thursday.

The VB has also summoned former additional chief secretary KBS Sidhu on February 3.

All have been asked to bring documents of their properties and bank details. This is the second appearance of ex-ministers and ex-bureaucrats in the case. All have been grilled earlier by the VB in the last two months.

