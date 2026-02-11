ISI-backed terror plot foiled in Amritsar; IED, grenades recovered, 2 held

Punjab Police have foiled two separate terror-related plots in Amritsar, arresting two men and recovering an RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED) and two hand grenades in intelligence-led operations linked to Pakistan-based handlers. Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, thwarted an ISI-backed terror plot with the arrest of Rahul Kumar alias Gaju, a resident of Chamrang Road, Amritsar, who works as a salon assistant.

RDX-based IED seized

An RDX-based IED concealed inside a PVC pipe casing—apparently to evade detection—was recovered from his possession.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Rahul was in contact with a foreign-based handler operating on the instructions of Pakistan-based operatives. Acting on directions received through encrypted mobile applications, he allegedly retrieved the explosive consignment from a designated location on the city’s outskirts. Police are probing the intended destination and purpose of the IED.

AIG SSOC Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann said the handler had first established contact with the accused during a visit to Punjab in 2022 and later cultivated him by providing small sums to meet expenses before assigning him the task. Further investigation is underway.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station SSOC Amritsar under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, Section 25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 111 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Two hand grenades recovered in rural Amritsar

In a separate operation, Amritsar Rural Police, in coordination with central agencies, arrested Sukhmanpreet Singh, son of Harjit Singh, a resident of village Chak Misri Khan, and recovered two hand grenades from his possession.

DIG Border Range Sandeep Goyal said the arrest was made on February 8 following credible intelligence inputs. SSP Amritsar Rural Sohail Mir said a case has been registered at Lopoke police station under relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act.

Preliminary findings, supported by technical and field intelligence, suggest the explosives were smuggled across the international border using a drone, with links to Pakistan-based handlers indicating a wider cross-border network. During custodial interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed the involvement of other conspirators. Police teams have been formed to conduct raids and make further arrests.

Officials said investigations in both cases are ongoing and more recoveries and disclosures are likely.