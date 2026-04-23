‘Israeli aerospace firm exploring Haryana for ₹3,000-crore investment’

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, an aerospace and defence company plans to invest ₹3,000 crore in defence sector in India. This was told by chief of staff of Aerospace India, the Indian subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries, Kanwar Vijay Singh on Wednesday during a meeting with Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini and state officials at New Delhi. Saini who held a series of meetings with industrialists at New Delhi on Wednesday said the state government is engaging directly with industrialists before finalising the 2026 industrial policy. (HT Photo for representation)

An official spokesperson said that seven locations including Haryana have been identified by Israel Aerospace Industries across the country for investment. This investment in military defence systems will be a significant boost to Make in India and Make in Haryana. The chief minister extended the state government’s complete backing for this investment, the spokesperson said.

Saini who held a series of meetings with industrialists at New Delhi on Wednesday said the state government is engaging directly with industrialists before finalising the 2026 industrial policy.

An official spokesperson said Prashant Doreswamy, managing director of Continental Company (CEO, Aumovio), informed that the company plans to set up a modern electronic brake plant in Haryana, with a location identified in Dharuhera. The project involves an initial investment of about ₹1,000 crore.

The spokesperson said that representatives of Panasonic Life Solutions India, including managing director Hirokazu Kamoda and deputy managing director Saurabh Rawat, told state officials that their Jhajjar plant currently produces five lakh air conditioning units annually, which they plan to increase to 20 lakh units. The company proposes an initial investment of around ₹200 crore.

On suggestions related to export subsidies, Siani directed officials to create slabs starting from 5% to promote exports and encourage more companies to participate in export activities, the spokesperson said.

Panasonic representatives sought improved road connectivity from Delhi international airport to Jhajjar. Saini said that the plan to widen the road from Wazirpur (Gurugram) to Jhajjar to six lanes has been approved, along with the Chandu Bypass.

Saini said the state government will develop 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) in the state. Land acquisition processes are underway for IMTs in Ambala and Naraingarh. Additionally, there is a plan to develop a dedicated zone for Japanese companies, he said. Administrative secretary, industries and commerce, Amit Kumar Agrawal said that strengthening infrastructure, expanding logistics networks, and promoting digital governance remain key to industrial growth in the state.