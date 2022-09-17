Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / IT Act case: High court stays arrest of AAP MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra’s second wife

IT Act case: High court stays arrest of AAP MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra’s second wife

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 01:25 AM IST

he plea was from Gurpreet Kaur Grewal, the second wife of the Sanaur MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra; the FIR in question was registered on September 3 at Jhulkan police station on allegations of sharing an objectionable video on social media sites of the AAP MLA

Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday stayed arrest of an AAP MLA’s wife, in an FIR registered under the sections of the Information and Technology Act in Patiala. (HT File)
Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday stayed arrest of an AAP MLA’s wife, in an FIR registered under the sections of the Information and Technology Act in Patiala. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday stayed arrest of an AAP MLA’s wife, in an FIR registered under the sections of the Information and Technology Act in Patiala. The FIR was registered on the complaint of MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra.

The plea was from Gurpreet Kaur Grewal, the second wife of the Sanaur MLA. The FIR in question was registered on September 3 at Jhulkan police station on allegations of sharing an objectionable video on social media sites of the AAP MLA. Earlier, the woman had alleged harassment at the hands of MLA and had approached high court with a plea seeking protection. The MLA has trashed her allegations of domestic violence. Police have been told to respond to her plea by September 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out