It is state govt’s responsibility to replace acting officers: Himachal governor

It is the state government’s responsibility to replace acting officers with competent and capable officers, said Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla while talking to media on Wednesday.

The governor was talking to reporters after flagging off two vehicles carrying essential relief material for the disaster-affected families of Kullu and Chamba districts. The relief consignment, dispatched through the Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross Society, aims to support rehabilitation efforts ahead of the winter season in these regions. The relief supplies include 74 kitchen sets, 300 tarpaulin sheets, 280 blankets, 20 shelter tool kits, and other essential household items required by families affected by recent natural calamities.

He sought response from the government regarding the continuation of officiating or additional charge appointments to several key administrative posts, including those of the chief secretary, director general of police (DGP), principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), and member secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board (HPPCB).

“Our office has received a letter from a citizen and social activist regarding temporary appointments of top bureaucratic and police officials. Accordingly, I have written to the state government seeking a response. So far, no reply has been received,” said Shukla.

In an official communication addressed to the chief secretary, the governor’s secretariat stated that a representation dated October 5, 2025, had been received from Dev Ashish Bhattacharya, a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The letter to the governor alleged “non-regular appointments” to these key administrative positions.

The communication, signed by the secretary to the governor, directed the chief secretary to “look into the matter and send comments for the kind perusal of the governor.”

Responding to media queries on the recent amendment made by the state government in the University Act which removes the requirement of the governor’s consent for the appointment of vice-chancellors, Shukla, who also serves as the chancellor of the state universities, remarked, “This is a question the media should ask the state government. We are working strictly within the framework of law and within the jurisdiction of Raj Bhawan.”

He added that the President of India has referred the issue to the Supreme Court under Article 143, seeking clarity on fixing timelines for state bills, and said, “Whatever decision comes from the Supreme Court, we will abide by it.”