I-T sleuths conduct searches at 12 places linked to ex-Congress MLA Awla

The Income Tax Department on Monday conducted raids at multiple premises linked to the family of former Congress MLA and industrialist Raminder Singh Awla in Ferozepur district. The searches are ongoing at the time of filing of this report. former Congress MLA and industrialist Raminder Singh Awla

Officials in the know of the development, who didn’t wish to be named, said the action was part of an ongoing tax evasion probe, with search operations carried out simultaneously at several business and residential locations associated with Awla’s family. These included his ancestral residence in Guru Har Sahai town, around 35 km from Ferozepur. According to reports, Awla was not present at his Guru Har Sahai residence at the time of the raid.

Awla and his family’s business interests span from biomass projects, solar power plants, rice shellers, and other renewable energy ventures. He had won the 2019 bypoll from the Jalalabad assembly constituency in Fazilka district on a Congress ticket. However, during the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, he had expressed his willingness to contest from the Guru Har Sahai constituency, but reportedly was not allotted a party ticket.

Officials added that searches have been conducted at more than 12 locations, including Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, linked to Awla’s business interests.

According to information, income tax officials reached Guru Har Sahai early in the morning at around 6 am and launched a detailed search operation, which was continuing till late evening at the time of filing this report.

“The teams are scrutinising documents related to business transactions, financial records, income declarations, and investments. The teams have reportedly sought details pertaining to the sources of income and the financial dealings of the Awla group of companies,” the official added.

No official statement has been issued by the Income Tax Department so far regarding recoveries or findings from the searches.