ITI will be opened in every block of Haryana: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced to open at least one industrial training institute (ITI) in every block of the state and promised to roll out a policy to make the youth proficient in the languages of different countries. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini giving job offer letters to ITI trainees during the state-level “Yuva Diwas” function in Panchkula on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Addressing the state-level “Yuva Diwas” function in Panchkula to mark the 163rd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the CM inaugurated 250 gyms simultaneously for rural youth and announced free equipment for eight notified sports, and inclusion of inter youth club games in the annual sports calendar of the state.

During the event, Saini gave job offer letters to ITI trainees and also felicitated youths and volunteers of the NSS.

Out of 142, 26 blocks without ITI

“A proposal to open new government ITIs in six blocks has already been approved and the construction of buildings is in process. ITIs will also be opened in the remaining 20 blocks at a cost ₹400 crore,” Saini said, adding that the government will bear the expenses of helping the youth learn foreign languages and getting these certified from the concerned agency.

On this occasion, Saini released a song to inspire the youth to stay aware against drug abuse, which was sung by famous singer Naveen Punia.

While paying obeisance to Swami Vivekananda, Saini called upon the youth to eliminate the social evil of drugs from the state. He said Swami Vivekananda had sounded the clarion call for renaissance in India. He created a flame of self-respect, pride and spiritual awakening among the countrymen.

“Swami Vivekananda also loved wrestling. He was fond of reading and he used to read with such attention and concentration that once he read a book, he never forgot it,” Saini said while sharing the details of the steps the state government has taken in the interest of the youth.

“We are implementing the National Education Policy to give you modern education of the 21st century. The country’s first Shri Vishwakarma Skill Development University has been opened in the state. In the last 10 years, we have given government jobs to more than 1.71 lakh youths without ‘parchi-kharchi’ and in the third term, the target is to give permanent government jobs to 2 lakh youth on merit,” Saini said.

Saini expressed concern over youth going abroad through Donkey route and appealed to parents to save their children from this wrong practice. He said a Foreign Cooperation department has been created to help the youths looking for employment abroad.

Free equipment to be given to eight notified sports are volleyball, football, basketball, handball, boxing, wrestling, judo and cricket. Every year, the sports department will organise two adventure sport camps for youth clubs.

He said the government is starting the Hartron Advanced Skill Centre project. Under this, 87 advanced skill centres will be opened in the first year. These centres will provide NSQF recognised certificates. This will enable the youth to get trained in nationally and internationally recognised skills.

He said earlier Hartron’s skill centres were mainly opened at the district level but now, these will also be opened at sub-divisions and rural development blocks. These will provide advanced training in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, cyber security and block chain. This will increase employment opportunities for the youth.